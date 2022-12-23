Amnesty Says Salah Hamouri’s Deportation is a War Crime

Israel’s unlawful expulsion earlier this week of French-Palestinian human rights defender Salah Hamouri is a war crime, made possible by a network of laws and policies designed to maintain apartheid over Palestinians, Amnesty International said on Thursday.

Salah Hamouri, a lawyer and field researcher who works for Addameer, a legal aid and prisoners’ rights NGO, was deported by the Israeli occupation authorities to France on December 18 following nine months in administrative detention without charge or trial.

His deportation, and the revocation of his East Jerusalem residency status, are based on a 2018 amendment to the ‘Entry into Israel Law’, which gives the Minister of the Interior broad discretionary powers to revoke the status of Jerusalem permanent residents (the legal status held only by Palestinian Jerusalemites) considered to have “breached allegiance” to the State of Israel.

“The deportation of Salah Hammouri demonstrates the Israeli authorities’ utter disdain for international law, and illustrates the discriminatory laws and policies which form the heart of the apartheid system,” said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

“Salah Hammouri’s plight over the past year is one that no Jewish Israeli will ever be subjected to: he was deported and stripped of his residency status under a law which was tailor-made to enable the expulsion of Palestinians,” she added.

