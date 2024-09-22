Bombing Unarmed Palestinians – Al-Jazeera Airs Footage from Israeli Drone Shot Down in Gaza 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Jazeera has previously aired footage of downed drones showing unarmed Palestinians being deliberately targeted by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Footage retrieved from a downed drone aired by Al-Jazeera has revealed grave violations committed by Israeli forces in Gaza’s Khan Yunis area, including a bomb being dropped on an unarmed wounded Palestinian man.

The video footage, from a drone shot down by Palestinian Resistance forces in the besieged enclave, shows a man who appears to be injured sitting amidst rubble. He is seen speaking on a mobile phone when a bomb is dropped on him. The man’s fate is unknown.

Breaking🚨🚨 Al Jazeera obtains images from an Israeli drone shot down by the resistance in Gaza. The images, obtained by Al Jazeera, reveal violations committed by Israeli soldiers against Palestinian civilians in the Khan Younis area. The drone images show Israeli soldiers… pic.twitter.com/8Bj0iF79ph — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) September 21, 2024

In another scene, an unarmed man is seen on a road in front of two military tanks. Occupation soldiers, through loudspeakers, instruct the man to remove his clothes, as he slowly advances toward them.

When he reaches the tanks, there is an exchange between him and the soldiers. His fate, too, is unknown, according to Al-Jazeera Arabic.

Further drone footage captures widespread destruction of the area, with homes being blown up.

Previous Footage

In March, drone footage captured four men, who appear unarmed, walking along a road, before they were killed in a series of strikes.

The UN called for a “thorough, independent and credible” investigation into the incident.

Disturbing footage also emerged in March of two unarmed Palestinian men being shot and then bulldozed by Israeli forces in northern Gaza. One of the men waved a small white flag, to no avail, in the footage aired by Al-Jazeera.

At the time, Professor Richard Falk, a former UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Palestine told Al Jazeera that the video was “a vivid confirmation of continuing Israeli atrocities directed at innocent and vulnerable and unthreatening Palestinian civilians” in Gaza.

He described it as “convincing evidence in real time”.

Over 41,000 Killed

Israel continues to defy a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire and has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,431 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 95,818 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Forceful Displacement

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)