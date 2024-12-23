‘Unprecedented Crime’ – Hamas Condemns Assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital

Several Palestinians were killed as Israel bombed the Kamal Adwan Hospital. (Photo: via WAFA)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The hospital has been under intense Israeli military bombardment for days, with its intensive care unit coming under direct fire.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has condemned the Israeli military’s ongoing assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, describing it as an “unprecedented crime against humanity.”

“The occupation army continues its relentless bombing and systematic destruction of northern Gaza, focusing particularly on the Jabalia refugee camp and Beit Lahia,” Hamas said on Sunday, according to the Anadolu news agency.

“The strikes are targeting residential areas, shelters, schools and especially Kamal Adwan Hospital,” it added.

The hospital has been under intense Israeli military bombardment for days, with its intensive care unit coming under direct fire. On Sunday, the hospital, which is caring for critically ill patients, was ordered to evacuate.

Hamas called this “a crime of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement under the shadow of international silence and inaction.”

The movement appealed to Arab and Islamic nations as well as governments and global entities to take immediate action using all means to support the Palestinian people, protect holy sites and liberate their land from occupation, Anadolu reported.

‘Without Warning’

On Monday, the hospital’s director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, shared footage documenting the Israel army placing explosive-laden robots at the gates of the facility.

This follows an earlier urgent video message in which Dr. Abu Safiya said that the hospital had come under heavy shelling and direct sniper fire.

He said that “without warning” the hospital’s intensive care unit, the neonatal unit, the maternity ward, and all other hospital departments were being “bombarded by the occupation forces.”

The army was using “all kinds of weapons, snipers, tanks and quadcopter drones,” he stated.

‘Critically Ill Patients’

“This is a disaster, we are currently the only hospital still providing humanitarian services in northern Gaza,” he warned, adding that evacuating meant “displacing 66 patients, removing all hospital equipment, and evacuating all medical staff.”

Video footage captured critically ill patients in the ICU and neonatal ward, as well as patients seen sheltering in the hospital corridors amid heavy bombardment.

“We hold the world responsible for what is happening, we hold the world accountable for ignoring our pleas as we have been calling on them for more than 70 days to protect this healthcare system but unfortunately, no one is responding,” he stated.

‘A Big Crime’

In an interview with the Al-Jazeera Arabic channel, Dr. Muneer Alboursh, Director-General of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, said the hospital “now has no lighting except from solar power in the morning.”

He described Israel’s demand for the hospital to be evacuated as “a big crime.”

Alboursh shared a photo on his X page of a person lying amidst rubble and destruction of buildings. The caption stated that a “citizen was targeted and burned in front of the gate of Kamal Adwan Hospital,” according to a Google translation.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,259 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 107,627 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

‘Sudden and Brutal’ – Kamal Adwan Hospital under Heavy Bombardment

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(Anadolu, PC)

