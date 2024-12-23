‘Unprecedented Crime’ – Hamas Condemns Assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The hospital has been under intense Israeli military bombardment for days, with its intensive care unit coming under direct fire.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has condemned the Israeli military’s ongoing assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, describing it as an “unprecedented crime against humanity.”

“The occupation army continues its relentless bombing and systematic destruction of northern Gaza, focusing particularly on the Jabalia refugee camp and Beit Lahia,” Hamas said on Sunday, according to the Anadolu news agency.

“The strikes are targeting residential areas, shelters, schools and especially Kamal Adwan Hospital,” it added.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safia: "Hospital Under Direct Attack, Urgent International Intervention Needed to Protect Patients and Medical Staff" Yesterday, suddenly, tanks and bulldozers approached the western gate of Kamal Adwan Hospital under heavy fire directed at the hospital and its… pic.twitter.com/XEvn4AoY1Z — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) December 23, 2024

The hospital has been under intense Israeli military bombardment for days, with its intensive care unit coming under direct fire. On Sunday, the hospital, which is caring for critically ill patients, was ordered to evacuate.

Hamas called this “a crime of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement under the shadow of international silence and inaction.”

The movement appealed to Arab and Islamic nations as well as governments and global entities to take immediate action using all means to support the Palestinian people, protect holy sites and liberate their land from occupation, Anadolu reported.

‘Without Warning’

On Monday, the hospital’s director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, shared footage documenting the Israel army placing explosive-laden robots at the gates of the facility.

This follows an earlier urgent video message in which Dr. Abu Safiya said that the hospital had come under heavy shelling and direct sniper fire.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, shares footage documenting that the Israeli army has placed explosive-laden robots at the hospital gates in northern Gaza. The humanitarian situation at the hospital is catastrophic, as the army intensifies its… pic.twitter.com/qT7yvolmLx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 23, 2024

He said that “without warning” the hospital’s intensive care unit, the neonatal unit, the maternity ward, and all other hospital departments were being “bombarded by the occupation forces.”

The army was using “all kinds of weapons, snipers, tanks and quadcopter drones,” he stated.

‘Critically Ill Patients’

“This is a disaster, we are currently the only hospital still providing humanitarian services in northern Gaza,” he warned, adding that evacuating meant “displacing 66 patients, removing all hospital equipment, and evacuating all medical staff.”

⚡️BREAKING: Footage from Kamal Adwan Hospital shows critically ill patients in the ICU and neonatal ward who cannot be moved quickly. Other videos show patients sheltering in hospital corridors under heavy shelling and sniper fire. At the same time, the Israeli army is… pic.twitter.com/UVdIo4QSmO — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) December 22, 2024

Video footage captured critically ill patients in the ICU and neonatal ward, as well as patients seen sheltering in the hospital corridors amid heavy bombardment.

“We hold the world responsible for what is happening, we hold the world accountable for ignoring our pleas as we have been calling on them for more than 70 days to protect this healthcare system but unfortunately, no one is responding,” he stated.

‘A Big Crime’

In an interview with the Al-Jazeera Arabic channel, Dr. Muneer Alboursh, Director-General of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, said the hospital “now has no lighting except from solar power in the morning.”

He described Israel’s demand for the hospital to be evacuated as “a big crime.”

لازال الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يواصل استهداف مستشفى كمال عدوان ويُصر على إخلاءها. The Israeli occupation continues to target Kamal Adwan Hospital and insists on evacuating it. pic.twitter.com/5shJllAkFW — Dr.Muneer Alboursh د.منيرالبرش (@Dr_Muneer1) December 23, 2024

Alboursh shared a photo on his X page of a person lying amidst rubble and destruction of buildings. The caption stated that a “citizen was targeted and burned in front of the gate of Kamal Adwan Hospital,” according to a Google translation.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The death toll from the bombing carried out by Israeli drones on the tents of the displaced in the Al-Mawasi area (west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip) has risen to seven. pic.twitter.com/GsgTfibyxW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 22, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,259 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 107,627 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(Anadolu, PC)