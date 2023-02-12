WATCH: Israeli Ambassador’s Guard Points Pistol at Pro-Palestine Students at Madrid University

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An armed guard pointed a pistol at pro-Palestine students protesting a lecture by the Israeli ambassador at the Complutense University in Madrid, Spanish media reported.

The incident occurred Wednesday as the Israeli Ambassador to Spain, Rodica Radian-Gordon, spoke at the Complutense University to mark 30 years since the signing of the Oslo Accords.

In a video, shared on social media by the Spanish newspaper El Salto, one of the guards can be seen drawing a pistol and pointing it toward activists chanting and waving Palestinian flags.

“In two minutes there was a large deployment of riot police, private security from the University and quite a lot of private security,” an activist told El Salto.

🛑Hoy, diferentes agrupaciones universitarias hemos acompañado al movimiento palestino para mostrar nuestro rechazo a la charla de la embajadora sionista de Israel.

La respuesta de las fuerzas de seguridad no te sorprenderá 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/6SDFZVBgpz — A.U. La Chispa💥 (@LaChispaUCM) February 8, 2023

“There has been quite a bit of confrontation and we have been surrounded on both stairs,” the activist added.

“We spent about five hours at the police station. When I left, they first made me sign a complaint accusing me of disobedience, resistance, and contempt of authority.”

The student organization La Chispa condemned the violent repression against pro-Palestine students in a press statement released on Wednesday.

“We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and we condemn the criminal state of Israel,” the statement said.

🇮🇱Antidisturbios, un arma y dos detenidas: el día en que la Complutense invitó a la embajadora de Israel. Por @lababikerhttps://t.co/B2403ZQoju pic.twitter.com/A1jFf0Ju3l — El Salto (@ElSaltoDiario) February 10, 2023

The student organization also slammed the rector’s decision to invite the Israeli ambassador to the university.

“We condemn the decision by Joaquin Goyache, rector of the Complutense University, to invite (Israel’s) representatives to our academic institution,” the statement added.

(The Palestine Chronicle)