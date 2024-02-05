Artists for Ceasefire’ in Gaza – Annie Lennox, Other Artists Take Stance at Grammy Awards

During her performance at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, L ennox raised one of her fists in the air and shouted, “Artists for ceasefire” to the crowd.

Scottish singer-songwriter and political activist Annie Lennox has called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during her performance at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, becoming the first artist to make such a statement at a major award show.

In the final moments of her performance of late Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” in an in memoriam segment at the 66th annual Grammys on Sunday in Los Angeles,

Lennox raised one of her fists in the air. “Artists for ceasefire,” the 69-year-old Scottish entertainer shouted to the crowd.

“Peace in the world,” she said as an image of O’Connor displayed in the background.

Annie Lennox ends the in memoriam the right way, by calling for a ceasefire in Gaza #Grammys pic.twitter.com/rszXYNeaXB — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) February 5, 2024

Fans around the world celebrated the artist and cheered her for making a bold statement and honoring O’Connor, who was also known for speaking up for the rights of the Palestinian people.

Several other celebrities joined the calls for peace in Gaza on the Grammys red carpet.

The members of Boygenius wore pins with the logo for Artists Call for Ceasefire Now, the name of a petition sent to US President Joe Biden and signed by numerous musicians and actors.

boygenius wearing “artists for ceasefire” pins at the #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/67idehFKIm — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) February 4, 2024

The petition includes high-profile figures like Jennifer Lopez, Joaquin Phoenix, Janelle Monáe, Dua Lipa and more.

Esperanza Spalding showed her support for Palestine as well by wearing a kuffiyeh.

Many famous artists and celebrities have spoken out in solidarity with Gaza, calling on other artists to take action and raise awareness regarding the ongoing genocide in the besieged Strip.

Israel is being accused of committing genocide in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,365 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,663 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

