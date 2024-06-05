GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Central Gaza | HRW: Israel Uses White Phosphorous | ‘Flag March’ in Occupied Jerusalem – Day 243

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several Palestinians were killed and wounded after Israel bombed an apartment in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp market in central Gaza. Human Rights Watch has said that Israeli forces have used white phosphorous in 17 towns in southern Lebanon since October 2023. Jewish settlers began celebrating the anniversary of the occupation of Jerusalem in 1967 marching through Damascus Gate. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,550 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,959 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, June 5, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

HRW: Israeli forces have used white phosphorous in 17 towns in southern Lebanon since October 2023.

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded after Israel bombed an apartment in the Aslan Building in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp market in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said that last night it attacked Hezbollah targets in Zebqin, Aita al-Shaab, Al-Adisa, Blida, and Merkaba in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing of the central Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours has risen to 66.

Wednesday, June 5, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: A former engineer at Meta is suing the company for firing him over Gaza-related content.

AL-JAZEERA Israeli artillery shelling renewed on the East Qarara area in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, June 5, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

SULLIVAN: Washington is only interested in Hamas’s official response that is conveyed to the Qatari mediators.

ISRAELI ARMY: Nine soldiers were injured in an ammunition explosion at the Tzealim base.

AL-QASTAL: Jewish settlers began celebrating the anniversary of the occupation of Jerusalem in 1967 marching through Damascus Gate.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Nahal Oz in the Gaza envelope.

Wednesday, June 5, 05:45 am (GMT +2)

SOCIAL MEDIA: Palestinian platforms circulated a clip from an interview with an Israeli soldier on Israel’s Channel 14 in which he says that he entered 30 houses in the Gaza Strip during his participation in the fighting and could not find a house without a picture of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

