Atallah Hanna: Muslim, Christian Palestinians are United against Israeli Occupation

February 21, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Archbishop Atallah Hanna from the Greek Orthodox Church take part in a protest in West Bank. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via Activestills.org)

Head of Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, Archbishop Atallah Hanna, said on Sunday that Muslim and Christian Palestinians are united against the Israeli occupation, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

“All Palestinians – including Muslims and Christians – are one family now and forever,” Hanna said during a meeting with Christians from Jifna, a Palestinian village in Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate in the central occupied West Bank.

“Palestinians must be united in defense of their country and their just Palestinian cause,” he told the visitors while they were inside the Church of Holy Sepulchre.

He also said: “We are happy with your visit to the city of Jerusalem. We are sending our regards to our followers in the other Palestinian cities and villages, including the village of Jifna.”

“It must be understood that Palestinian Christians are neither aliens nor bystanders in Palestine. They have been victimized equally as their Muslim brethren,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“They have also played a significant role in defining the modern Palestinian identity, through their resistance, spirituality, deep connection to the land, artistic contributions and burgeoning scholarship,” Baroud added.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

