Atallah Hanna: Muslim, Christian Palestinians are United against Israeli Occupation

Head of Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, Archbishop Atallah Hanna, said on Sunday that Muslim and Christian Palestinians are united against the Israeli occupation, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

“All Palestinians – including Muslims and Christians – are one family now and forever,” Hanna said during a meeting with Christians from Jifna, a Palestinian village in Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate in the central occupied West Bank.

Muslim and Christian Palestinians are united in their struggle against the Israeli occupation," says the Head of Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, Archbishop Atallah Hanna.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/4T8meAORnb — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) February 21, 2022

“Palestinians must be united in defense of their country and their just Palestinian cause,” he told the visitors while they were inside the Church of Holy Sepulchre.

He also said: “We are happy with your visit to the city of Jerusalem. We are sending our regards to our followers in the other Palestinian cities and villages, including the village of Jifna.”

Head of Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, Archbishop Atallah Hanna: "Muslim and Christian Palestinians are united in their struggle against the Israeli occupation." pic.twitter.com/KU35E9xUeP — Kuffiya (@KuffiyaPlus) February 21, 2022

“It must be understood that Palestinian Christians are neither aliens nor bystanders in Palestine. They have been victimized equally as their Muslim brethren,” Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud wrote in a recent article.

“They have also played a significant role in defining the modern Palestinian identity, through their resistance, spirituality, deep connection to the land, artistic contributions and burgeoning scholarship,” Baroud added.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)