Gaza’s Dark Dawn – 28 Palestinians Killed, Jabaliya Declared Uninhabitable

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Days after the Israeli army withdrew from northern Gaza, efforts to extract bodies from the rubble of the Jabaliya camp continue.

At least 28 Palestinians were killed since dawn on Monday in Israeli raids and bombings on the central and southern Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defense in Gaza declared the Jabaliya area uninhabitable.

According to Al-Jazeera, ten Palestinians were killed by an Israeli bombing targeting two homes in the Bureij and Nuseirat camps in the central Gaza Strip. The bodies, along with several injured individuals, were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Three injured people were brought to the European Hospital in Khan Yunis due to an Israeli bombing near the Western Musabah neighborhood intersection, north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Additional injuries were reported from an Israeli bombing targeting a house of the Abu Ubaid family in the Saudi neighborhood, west of Rafah.

Medical teams at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported the arrival of six bodies, including children, and several injuries from an Israeli bombing in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

As the escalation in Rafah continues, Al-Jazeera reported that two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing in the Abu Halawa area, east of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted the vicinity of Badr Mosque in the middle of the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/cjfdD6vvbp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 3, 2024

Additionally, five others were killed and more injured from a bombing near the Abu Jaber roundabout in the Al-Zawaida area in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation army artillery also bombed the Al-Mughraqa area in central Gaza and areas east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli fighter jets raided the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza, while a citizen was killed by occupation army bullets on the Deir Al-Balah Sea shore in the middle of the besieged Strip, according to Palestinian media.

In Gaza City, Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reported that Israeli occupation forces demolished residential squares near the University College in the Al-Sabra neighborhood and launched raids on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of the city.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army reported sirens in Eilat and Kibbutz Eilot in southern Israel.

Israeli Channel 12 reported missiles landing in the Hurfish and Pranit areas in the occupied Upper Galilee.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: 3,500 children in the Gaza Strip are at risk of death due to Israel's starvation and aid denial policies. PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army artillery was bombing the eastern areas of the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR… pic.twitter.com/i96OApieJa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 3, 2024

Jabaliya Uninhabitable

Civil Defense spokesman in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, announced on Monday that the Jabaliya area in northern Gaza is no longer suitable for living.

He explained in a statement that the Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted all aspects of life, leading to massive destruction.

The head of the municipal emergency committee in northern Gaza declared Jabaliya and Beit Hanoun disaster areas due to the extensive destruction from the 20-day Israeli military operation.

The Civil Defense announced the recovery of 70 bodies and numerous wounded from Jabaliya, highlighting the severe shortage of equipment and machinery hindering their work during the war.

Many bodies remain under the rubble, with ongoing efforts to identify them.

Palestinian woman reclaims her home and clears the rubble in the Jabalia refugee camp. When you’re the land owner you’ll rebuild and thrive, Israel can never defeat them. pic.twitter.com/4uX0ieMYi2 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) June 2, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,439 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,627 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)