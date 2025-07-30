Belgium Refers War Crimes Complaints of Israeli Soldiers to ICC

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On July 21, the two Israeli soldiers had been arrested and questioned by Belgian authorities, following a complaint by the Hind Rajab Foundation, before being released.

Belgian authorities have referred war crimes complaints filed against two Israeli soldiers to the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The move follows legal complaints submitted by the Hind Rajab Foundation on July 18 and 19 against the two Israeli soldiers, who were in Belgium to attend the Tomorrowland music festival in the town of Boom. The soldiers were reportedly members of the Israeli army’s Givati Brigade and had waved the brigade’s flag during the event, according to the Belga news agency.

🚨🇧🇪 BREAKING: Belgian Federal Prosecutor confirms investigation of our complaint against 2 Israeli soldiers for war crimes and refers their case to the ICC.

A step forward, impunity is ending, ICC must issue arrest warrants now!

More info ⬇️https://t.co/yAqjdOEdpc… pic.twitter.com/yM0tGtoZjq — The Hind Rajab Foundation (@HindRFoundation) July 30, 2025

After examining the case, the Prosecutor’s Office decided to refer it to the ICC in line with Belgium’s international obligations, according to a statement cited by the Anadolu news agency.

“The International Criminal Court is currently conducting an investigation into possible serious violations of humanitarian law in the Palestinian territories,” the statement said.

‘Strategic Pivot to Int Level’

On July 21, the two Israeli soldiers had been arrested and questioned by Belgian authorities before being released.

The Hind Rajab Foundation welcomed the move by Belgian authorities, saying it was “a strategic pivot to the international level.”

“We note with cautious encouragement that the Belgian Federal Prosecutor has decided to refer the case to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, invoking Belgium’s cooperation framework with the ICC. This referral confirms that the matter has reached the highest level of international legal attention,” the foundation said in a statement on Wednesday.

The foundation, however, added that it believed Belgium “should have gone further” after arresting the soldiers by detaining and prosecuting them in Belgium or had them “extradited to the ICC.”

EXPLAINER: @HindRFoundation Chairman Dyab @Aboujahjah outlines why #Belgium 🇧🇪 arresting two Israeli soldiers at the @Tomorrowland festival over Gaza war crimes is a landmark moment for universal jurisdiction. The arrests followed an urgent legal complaint by the HRF and… pic.twitter.com/he0fgYjyEf — The Hind Rajab Foundation (@HindRFoundation) July 22, 2025

“We now urge the ICC to act without delay and issue arrest warrants against the suspects. Every day of inaction by international institutions is a day of continued suffering and unaccountability,” the statement added.

Genocide Reports

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel said it had concluded that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory’s healthcare system.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its ongoing military offensive in the enclave.

Over 60,000 Killed

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 60,000, wounding more than 145,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)