Bennett: Israel May Be Forced into Confrontation with Lebanon, Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a closed meeting held on Monday morning that Israel might go into a military confrontation with Lebanon or Gaza soon, Ynet News reported.

According to the Isreali newspaper, Bennett did not rule out the need for a military confrontation with Lebanon or Gaza alongside Israel’s fight against Iran’s nuclear deal, during a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett appeared before the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, where he stated that the growth in the Israeli economy will enable Israel to continue its preparations for a possible military campagin that might take place in Gaza or Lebanon if needed pic.twitter.com/xf4UZjicoL — Lebanese News and Updates (@LebUpdate) January 10, 2022

Referring to Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s recent meetings with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Bennett said that he is not planning to advance peace talks with the Palestinians at this time.

The priority for Israel, Bennett stressed, is to maintain stability in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

#Israeli Prime Minister Naftali #Bennett told the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) on Monday Israel is undergoing its largest rearmament in years. Bennett’s remarks come as the Israeli army is preparing for a potential strike on Iran. Read full story: https://t.co/iK5hcEKLqd pic.twitter.com/nTVCdoyI2k — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 10, 2022

He also stressed that his government is working to prevent Hamas from arming itself and to return two Israelis and the bodies of two Israeli soldiers believed to be held by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)