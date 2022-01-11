Israeli Army, Navy Open Fire at Palestinian Farmers, Fishermen in Gaza

Israeli occupation forces targeted Palestinian farmers and fishermen in Gaza on Tuesday morning, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli soldiers, stationed along the border east of Deir al-Balah city, opened fire towards a group of Palestinian farmers who were attempting to reach their groves, forcing them to flee.

Meanwhile, the Israeli navy opened fire and water hoses at Palestinian fishermen sailing three nautical miles off al-Sudaniya shore, west of Gaza city, causing damage to at least one boat and forcing the fishermen to return to the harbor for their safety.

No casualties were reported in either attack.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)