Birzeit University Protests Mass Detention of Students

July 16, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
A sit-in in front of Birzeit University in protest of the Israeli detention of 33 students. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Student Union at Birzeit University organized today a sit-in in front of the university to protest the Israeli occupation forces’ detention of 33 students.

Soldiers yesterday stopped 45 students following their solidarity visit to the Shalabi family in Turmous Ayya village, north of Ramallah, and detained them for several hours before allowing the females students to leave while holding 33 male students.

All 33 students were released today, including two Jerusalemite students carrying the Israeli identity card who were handed a summons to appear before the Israeli intelligence for interrogation.

The students called upon human rights institutions, international bodies and relevant authorities to intervene to prevent the occupation from continuing to target students, calling for support for the electronic campaign that demands the release of student detainees, whose number is estimated at 78.

According to the University, the Israeli occupation forces have arrested 81 male and female students since the beginning of the current academic year in September, of whom 78 are still in detention.

Lecturer at Birzeit University Ghassan Al-Khatib said the university is making great efforts through lawyers to secure the release of the students, and it continues to raise the issue through media and human rights institutions in order to put pressure on the Israeli occupation.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.