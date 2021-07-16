Birzeit University Protests Mass Detention of Students

The Student Union at Birzeit University organized today a sit-in in front of the university to protest the Israeli occupation forces’ detention of 33 students.

Soldiers yesterday stopped 45 students following their solidarity visit to the Shalabi family in Turmous Ayya village, north of Ramallah, and detained them for several hours before allowing the females students to leave while holding 33 male students.

All 33 students were released today, including two Jerusalemite students carrying the Israeli identity card who were handed a summons to appear before the Israeli intelligence for interrogation.

The students called upon human rights institutions, international bodies and relevant authorities to intervene to prevent the occupation from continuing to target students, calling for support for the electronic campaign that demands the release of student detainees, whose number is estimated at 78.

According to the University, the Israeli occupation forces have arrested 81 male and female students since the beginning of the current academic year in September, of whom 78 are still in detention.

Birzeit University calls on the world to intervene after the israeli regime arrests over 40 of its students on spurious charges | #IsraeliTerrorism https://t.co/4Azg1H1SOY — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 15, 2021

Lecturer at Birzeit University Ghassan Al-Khatib said the university is making great efforts through lawyers to secure the release of the students, and it continues to raise the issue through media and human rights institutions in order to put pressure on the Israeli occupation.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)