Ancient Palestinian Canaanite Cemetery Bulldozed by Israel

Israeli occupation forces yesterday bulldozed the largest Canaanite cemetery in Palestine, located in Al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Information Centre reports.

Hassan Brijieh, the director of the Office of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Authority, said that the Israeli reports indicated that the occupation used bulldozers to raze the cemetery during the expansion works of bypass road No. 60 connecting Jerusalem and Hebron. The cemetery is estimated at four dunums (1 acre) in the area of Khilat Ein Al Asafir, south of Khader.

Apartheid Israel just destroyed the oldest known Canaanite Cemetery in Palestine, in the town of alKhadir just outside Bethlehem; 4200 years old, to build a Settler road. Jewish White Supremacist Colonists unable to find any archeological record of their own, are destroying ours. pic.twitter.com/xXx8PwmJT3 — Laith لَيث (@LaithMarouf) July 16, 2021

Brijieh stressed that this is a blatant attack on Palestinian antiquities according to international law and is considered a war crime against the Palestinian people and their history.

The Israeli occupation authorities are trying to control the arable lands in Khader by building the Kfar Etzion settlement on it. All settlements are illegal under international law.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)