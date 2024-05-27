‘Blatant Defiance of International Law’ – Israel’s Rafah Attack Condemned

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Sunday night, Israeli airstrikes targeted residential homes and a camp for displaced people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, killing at least 40 Palestinians, including children.

Israel’s latest attack on Rafah in the Gaza Strip killing at least 40 Palestinians has been widely condemned, with the UN’s Special Rapporteur on Palestine saying Israel must face sanctions for blatantly defying international law.

“More horror in the #GazaGhetto. The Israeli occupation forces have bombed a camp for displaced Palestinians in #Rafah, causing plastic tents to catch fire and tragically burning people alive,” Francesca Albanese said on X on Monday. “This cruelty, along with blatant defiance of the int’l law and system, is unacceptable.”

She stressed: “The #GazaGenocide‌ will not easily end without external pressure: Israel must face sanctions, justice, suspension of agreements, trade, partnership and investments, as well as participation in int’l forums.”

The attack occurred near the logistics base of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Tal al-Sultan, as reported by the Gaza Government Media Office. The office stated that Israeli aircraft used missiles and 2,000-pound bombs to strike several tents in the area.

Breach of Int Law – Norway

The attack was also condemned by the foreign ministers of Spain, Ireland, and Norway on Monday.

Addressing a joint press conference in the Belgian capital Brussels, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasized the “binding” nature of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling, which ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, reported the Anadolu news agency.

Eide stressed that continuing warfare in Rafah constitutes “a breach of international law,” highlighting the need for adherence to the ICJ’s “compulsory” measures.

“So it’s a serious problem for all of us, because the impression created is that these norms do not apply to everybody, and many people will say that they do not apply to anyone. So, I think this is also standing up for the principles that we have agreed to in the world. Remember, the International Court of Justice is everybody’s court,” he said.

Eide also stated they chaired a meeting with Prince Faisal, the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, where they discussed “a regional peace plan” that includes “normalization between Saudi Arabia and other Arab states.”

“That is the context in which Spain, Ireland, and Norway chose to recognize. We encourage other countries to do the same,” he stated. “We know that a number of European countries are either on the way to do so or contemplating, and we hope they will follow suit.”

‘Dire Consequences’ – Ireland

Condemning the attack, Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as “barbaric” and urged Israel to cease its military operations immediately, reported Anadolu.

“Could I say that, first of all, again, all of this was predicted. All UN agencies and humanitarian groups that I met predicted that any military operation in Rafah would have dire consequences for the population in Gaza. And that is exactly what is happening right now.”

Martin called for an “unconditional release of hostages” and a significant increase in “humanitarian aid to Gaza,” reinforcing the importance of “multilateralism” and the “independence” of international legal institutions.

“So we’re not going to be in any way sort of diverted away from the core objective of our decision to recognize the state of Palestine,” Martin said.

Immediate Ceasefire’ – Spain

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares echoed these sentiments, criticizing the lack of “diplomatic courtesy” shown by Israel in their recent actions against European diplomats, according to Anadolu.

He reaffirmed the need for an immediate “ceasefire” and stressed the importance of upholding “international law.”

“Yesterday’s bombing is one more day with innocent Palestinian civilians being killed,” he stated. “This stresses what we have been calling the three of us, our three countries, for a long time, that it’s an immediate ceasefire. But the gravity is even larger because it comes after a decision taken by the International Court of Justice that, once again, I want to recall, is binding and compulsory for all parties.”

Albares also announced his intention to rally support from other EU nations to back the ICJ’s decision and take measures to enforce it if Israel continues to disregard the court’s ruling.

“Our objective is to recognize the state of Palestine tomorrow, make every possible effort to achieve a permanent cease-fire as soon as possible, and ultimately to reach that final peace,” he concluded.

The coordinated recognition of the state of Palestine by Spain, Ireland, and Norway is seen as a significant step towards reviving efforts for a peaceful resolution in the Middle East.

‘Respect Int Law’ – France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he was “Outraged by the Israeli strikes that have killed many displaced persons in Rafah.”

“These operations must stop. There are no safe areas in Rafah for Palestinian civilians. I call for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire,” he wrote on X.

‘Horrified’ – EU Chief

The European Union’s Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was “horrified by news coming out of Rafah on Israeli strikes killing dozens of displaced persons, including small children. I condemn this in the strongest terms.”

“There is no safe place in Gaza. These attacks must stop immediately. ICJ orders & IHL must be respected by all parties,” he added.

‘Genocidal Murderers’ – Türkiye

Türkiye’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said “Genocidal Murderers” who are responsible for “more than 36,000 deaths” of Palestinians so far, “yesterday rained missiles and bombs on civilians in a refugee camp in Rafah, which they declared a safe zone.”

“This massacre, which took place after the International Court of Justice’s call to stop the attacks, once again revealed the bloody and treacherous face of the terrorist state,” Erdogan said. “As long as Netanyahu and his murder network cannot break the heroic resistance of the Palestinian people, they are cornered in their country and are trying to extend their political life by shedding more blood.”

He emphasized: “As Turkey, we will do everything we can to hold these murderers, these barbarians, who have no trace of humanity, to account.”

ICJ Order

The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah, following a request from South Africa for additional provisional measures in its ongoing case of genocide against Israel.

The Israeli military, however, has intensified its attacks since then.

Following the Court’s ruling, Dr Mustafa Barghouti, leader of the Palestinian National Initiative said on X: “Sanctions should be imposed on Israel if it refuses to implement the ICJ binding resolution to stop its military operations in Rafah and allow the ICJ investigation team to investigate the plausible Genocide committed by Israel.”

Over 36,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,050 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,026 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

