GAZA LIVE BLOG: Devastating Inferno in Rafah | Hamas Calls on Palestinian People to Rise | Netanyahu Obstructs Negotiations – Day 234

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 40 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed in one of the most heinous massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in Rafah and the death toll is destined to rise, according to the Red Cross. The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas called for a general mobilization against the “ongoing Zionist massacre against our people in the Gaza Strip”. Israeli media reported that Israel presented the mediators with two offers to move forward the prisoner exchange deal discussions, but reports indicated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to obstruct the deal. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,984 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,643 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, May 27, 09:30 am (GMT +2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: 636 soldiers and officers killed and 3,500 wounded since the beginning of the war.

ISRAEL HAYOM: A soldier from the special unit Lauter was seriously injured during a battle that took place in the southern Gaza Strip last night.

FORMER ISRAELI DEPUTY CHIE OF STAFF: Ben Gvir turned the police into a private militia.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombing on Rafah has risen to 40, and there are dozens of wounded.

A statement from the medical staff at the Emirati Hospital in #Rafah. On May 26, 2024, in blatant defiance of International Court of Justice decisions and statements by US President Joe Biden, the Israeli occupation committed a heinous massacre in Rafah. Despite global… pic.twitter.com/VhdyTVeJwW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 27, 2024

Monday, May 27, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

BORRELL: International Criminal Court resolutions are important for achieving justice.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Missiles from Lebanon hit a building in the Upper Galilee with severe damage.

QNN: Israeli occupation vehicles were opening fire east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, May 27, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

KAN: Tel Aviv presented the mediators with two offers to move forward the prisoner exchange deal discussions.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces carried out artillery shelling and violent raids on the Al-Faluga area in the Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Civil defense crews try to put out fires following the Israeli bombing of displaced persons’ tents northwest of #Rafah. pic.twitter.com/cyEDryxOGt — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 27, 2024

Monday, May 27, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Artillery shelling on the Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods, south of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: 5 Palestinians were killed and others injured after occupation aircraft targeted the Al-Batran family home in the Zarqa area, north of Gaza City.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Netanyahu is trying to obstruct the prisoner exchange deal.

Monday, May 27, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: a Palestinian was killed and others were injured as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were martyred and wounded as a result of an Israeli bombing on the home of the Al-Batran family in the Zarqa area, north of Gaza City.

Monday, May 27, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli helicopters targeted the southern neighborhoods of Gaza City with heavy gunfire.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army aircraft bombed a camp for displaced people northwest of Rafah with more than 8 missiles, killing at least 27 people. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/H99q9SR4gR pic.twitter.com/4c63bvbTvn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 26, 2024

Monday, May 27, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured as a result of an Israeli raid that targeted a home for the Al-Helu family, east of the Salah Shehadeh Mosque in Camp 1 in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army issued a statement following the Rafah massacre, in which it said that its warplanes had recently targeted a Hamas compound in the region while senior officials of the movement were inside. The statement added that the attack was carried out using precision munitions, and was based on intelligence information.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: 50 people were recovered, both dead and wounded, following the Rafah massacre.

Monday, May 27, 01:00 am (GMT +2)

HAMAS (Translated):

We call on the masses of our people in the West Bank, Jerusalem, the occupied interior (Palestine ’48) and abroad to rise up and go out with angry marches against the ongoing Zionist massacre against our people in the Gaza Strip. We also call on the peoples of our Arab and Islamic nation and free peoples around the world to intensify the movement and activities condemning the war of genocide, and to pressure to sever relations with this rogue entity that continues to disregard the international community and UN resolutions, especially the recent decision of the International Court of Justice that demanded that it stop its aggression and invasion of Rafah.

(The Palestine Chronicle)