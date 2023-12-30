Bloody Day for Israeli Military in Gaza – Resistance Roundup – DAY 85

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A new video footage released by Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, showed more daring military operations, focusing mostly on the Khan Yunis region.

For weeks Israel has tried, but repeatedly failed, to enter Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. Al-Qassam’s latest video illustrates part of the difficulties faced by the invading Israeli army.

Below are some of the statements issued by several Palestinian Resistance groups regarding the progress of the battles in Gaza.

They include brief statements by the Lebanese Resistance group, Hezbollah.

The statements below are unedited, and were communicated by the groups using their Telegram channels.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“The fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades managed to completely destroy a Zionist troop carrier north of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip with an Al-Yassin 105 shell. “Al-Qassam Brigades blew up a Zionist Merkava tank with a Shuath explosive device north of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell north of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. “After their return from the clash areas south of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam fighters report targeting two Zionist tanks and two troop carriers with Al-Yassin 105 shells and detonating a Shuath explosive device in a third tank. “Al-Qassam fighters clash with the Zionist Special Forces penetrating the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, killing and wounding more than 20 soldiers. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with a Shuath device in the Sheikh Radwan area of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard gatherings of occupation vehicles and soldiers in the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to blow up a house in which a number of occupation soldiers were fortified with explosive devices, leaving them dead and wounded in the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Khuza’a area, east of the city of Khan Yunis.

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen clashing with the vehicles of the enemy on the axes of the city of Khan Younis.

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist infantry force fortified inside a building in the Sheikh Ajlin area in Gaza City with an anti-fortification TBG shell. “Al-Qassam fighters managed to snipe a Zionist soldier with a heavy-caliber M99 sniper rifle in the Al-Sheikh Ajleen area of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target 8 Zionist tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades strike gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles east of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target two military Hummer (vehicles) with explosive devices and clash with their members with machine guns, leaving them dead and wounded in the Sheikh Ajlin area of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades strike a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles east of Khuza’a, south of the Gaza Strip, with a barrage of mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Sheikh Ajleen area in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to ambush an infantry force that had barricaded itself inside a building in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods, killing and wounding its members.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted a Zionist military vehicle with an explosive device and it was completely destroyed, east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Our fighters fired a barrage of 60-caliber regular mortar shells around the Al-Mahatta area and Street 5 in Khan Yunis. “We struck the Zionist enemy’s military gatherings east of Rafah with a barrage of mortar shells.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the settlements of Nir'am and Mfilasim in the Gaza envelope with rocket salvoes, and we targeted a troop carrier and two occupation tanks with Tandem and RPG shells in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighborhoods in Gaza City.

“Our fighters bombed the military gatherings in the Abasan area, east of Khan Yunis, with a barrage of 60-caliber regular mortar shells. “Our fighters bombed the gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Al-Matahin south of Deir Al-Balah with a barrage of 60-caliber regular mortar shells. “This afternoon, in a joint operation with Al-Qassam Brigades, we bombed with a concentrated missile barrage and mortar shells a large gathering of enemy soldiers and a command and control headquarters in the land of Abu Oreiban, southeast of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.”

Abu Ali Mustafa (PFLP)

Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades spokesman Abu Jamal delivers his first speech since the beginning of Al-Aqsa Flood.

“In a speech by the Brigades spokesman Abu Jamal, the first since the beginning of Al-Aqsa Flood Operation,) the Brigades revealed that they thwarted an IOF (Israeli Occupation Forces) operation to free a Zionist prisoner in their hands, but the IOF bombed the area and killed their own soldier, which is still in the Brigades’ possession.” “They also revealed that they destroyed or disabled 95 IOF vehicles during the ongoing ground invasion so far, and that they obtained a laptop and flash drives with sensitive information and private data on October 7th, which they continue to use in their operations.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:40 PM on Saturday, 30/12/2023, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Harj Adathir with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit and causing casualties among its members, both dead and wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:50 PM on Saturday, 30/12/2023, launched an air attack with a sweeping drone on the Ramtha site and its garrison in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, hitting its target accurately.

Israel Warns of War with Hezbollah amid Lebanon Border Clashes w/ Dr. Ramzy Baroud Israeli officials are warning that time is running out for a diplomatic solution with Hezbollah, as clashes continue to increase along the border with Lebanon.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:30 PM on Saturday, 30/12/2023, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons and they were directly hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:15 PM on Saturday, 30/12/2023, targeted enemy soldiers in the Beit Hillel area with appropriate weapons and inflicted confirmed casualties on them.”

