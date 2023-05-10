Brazil Condemns Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Confirms Support for Palestine

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Wednesday the Israeli occupation’s attacks against innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Dozens of residential buildings were destroyed in the Israeli bombardment, which killed more than 20 Palestinians and injured more than 40.

In a statement, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “the Brazilian Government learnt, with astonishment, of the bombing carried out by the Israeli Air Force on residential areas at the Gaza Strip in the State of Palestine.

“These bombings led to killing of Palestinian citizens, including civilians, including children,” the statement added.

“The Brazilian Government expresses its condolences to the families of the victims and expresses its solidarity with the people and government of the State of Palestine.”

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the latest Israeli aggression on Gaza as an “unfortunate attack”, and it “deplored that in 2023, the year of the 30th anniversary of the Oslo Peace Accords, more than 100 Palestinians have died in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. There is no justification for resorting to violence, especially against civilians”.

The Brazilian government also appeals to “all parties to refrain from actions that lead to an escalation of tension”.

(MEMO, PC)