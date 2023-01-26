BREAKING: Israeli Forces Kill Nine People in Jenin Military Raid (VIDEOS)

Nine Palestinians were killed and 20 others were wounded by Israeli army gunfire on Thursday morning, during a brutal military raid into the city and neighboring refugee camp, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Among the fatalities, there is an elderly woman, identified as 60-year-old Magda Obaid. Two of the slain youths were identified as Saeb Issam Mahmoud Izreiqi, 24, and Izzidin Yassin Salahat, 26.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that all 16 casualties, including a child, sustained gunshot wounds in the chest, shoulders, abdomen, and lower extremities.

During the raid, the soldiers completely destroyed the Jenin Camp Club.

According to WAFA, a sizable army force barged its way into the flashpoint city and the neighboring refugee camp, where snipers seized positions on the rooftops of houses, trigging violent confrontations.

The Israeli army force disconnected the power supply to the camp, denied paramedics and reporter access to it, and directly opened fire on an ambulance.

Health Minister, Mai al-Kaileh, stated Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) first emergency medical workers at the scene could not evacuate the wounded as Israeli soldiers restricted access to the camp and hampered ambulances from fetching and transferring the casualties.

Watch: Palestinian medical crews successfully evacuate two Palestinians shot by Israeli gunfire during a military assault on Jenin refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/ZnfguQQdGa — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) January 26, 2023

Al-Kaileh added that the Israeli occupation forces fired gas bombs toward the pediatric section of Jenin Government Hospital, causing suffocation cases from gas inhalation among Palestinians, including mothers and children.

She said that she demanded an urgent meeting with the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross to bring an end to the Israeli aggression, save the lives of Palestinians and prevent further bloodshed while urging international human rights organizations to urgently intervene to help rein in Israeli army practices.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)