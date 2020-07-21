Israeli Army Demolishes Coronavirus Quarantine Facility in Occupied Hebron

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday demolished a Palestinian facility used as a quarantine center for people suspected of having the coronavirus in the occupied Palestinian city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

This is not the first time that the Israeli army demolished Palestinian medical facilities aimed at containing the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

“The center was being prepared over the past three months,” Raed Meswada, the owner of the building where the center was located, told Anadolu News Agency.

“The Israeli occupation looks like it is seeking to spread the virus in the city,” Meswada added.

As it is typical in these situations, the Israeli army explained the reasons behind the demolition as the lack of a building permit.

Demolishing a center that aims at containing COVID-19 is “proof that the Israeli occupation does not care about the virus outbreak, which does not differentiate between Palestinians and Israelis,” Meswada said.

Hebron is an epicenter of the coronavirus in occupied Palestine.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday two additional deaths and 400 new coronavirus cases in the West Bank in the last 24 hours. 119 of these cases were in Hebron alone.

“The count in the West Bank and Gaza Strip now stands at 10,923, including 67 deaths,” Anadolu reported.

(The Palestine Chronicle)