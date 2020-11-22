Jewish Settlers Assault Elderly Palestinian near Bethlehem

Fanatic Jewish settlers assaulted today a Palestinian elderly and his son in the hamlet of Shushahla, to the south of the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Muhannad Salah, a local resident, said he was grazing livestock with his elderly father when armed Jewish settlers from the illegal settlement of Eliazar threw rocks at them in an attempt to force them out of their land. He said local residents were able to fend off the attack.

Settlers attack an elderly man and his son, southwest of Bethlehem https://t.co/sDwqAbYbOR — Joe Catron (@jncatron) November 22, 2020

Salah pointed out that Israeli occupation forces and settlers repeatedly target the hamlet aiming to empty it of its few residents for the benefit of the colonial settlement enterprise.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Susya assaulted a number of Palestinians as they were trying to kick settlers out of their lands, in the village of Susya, in the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)