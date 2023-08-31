BREAKING: Israeli Soldier Killed in Ramming Operation near Ramallah, Palestinian Driver Shot

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli soldier was killed and two others injured in a ramming operation near Ramallah. The Palestinian driver was shot and transferred to an unknown destination by an Israeli ambulance.

A Palestinian truck driver carried out a ramming operation on Thursday morning at the Maccabin military checkpoint near Ramallah, killing one Israeli soldier and injuring two others, Israeli media reported.

Reuters news agency quoted an Israeli officer as saying that the 41-year-old “driver was shot and wounded by troops following a pursuit between Maccabim checkpoint and the Palestinian village of Nilin”.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Palestinian man was arrested and transferred to an unknown destination by an Israeli ambulance.

One #Israeli soldier was killed and two others injured in a ramming operation near #Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/EKJ21wPzH6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 31, 2023

The Maccabim military checkpoint is located west of Ramallah, near the illegal Jewish settlement of Modi’in. Only Palestinians with a work permit for working inside Israel are allowed to cross it.

Nearly 230 Palestinians, many of whom are children, have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied territories since the start of 2023.

United Nations officials have declared that this year is the most violent one in terms of Palestinian casualties in the West Bank since 2005.

