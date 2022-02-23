EU Delegation Visits Palestinian Village of Burqa

Representatives from the European Union visited the northern West Bank village of Burqa, near Nablus, on Wednesday, and were briefed by the village residents on their suffering due to the continued Jewish settler attacks, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Nasser Hajji, from the Burqa village council, told the delegation that the village has been subjected to numerous settler attacks as thousands of people were displaced and thousands of dunums of its lands were seized after the establishment of the illegal settlement of Homesh in 1978.

The people of the village of Burqa in Palestine are subjected to massacres by more than 100,000 armed Israeli terrorist gangs.

Stop the massacre!!#save_burqa#savePalestine#أنقذوا_برقة pic.twitter.com/vGwUA27wQj — Nirvana89 (@nrvana998) December 23, 2021

Hajji added that several Palestinian houses were demolished in the village and farmers were denied access to their lands despite the decision by an Israeli court in 2005 to evacuate the settlement and allow the return of these lands to the Palestinians.

He pointed out that the town has been under siege for 70 days, receiving repeated attacks by illegal Jewish settlers. About 100 people were also injured by the Israeli army, while dozens of others were arrested.

Israeli terrorist settlers are attacking a Palestinian village rn with full military protection. They don’t care they burn houses and kidnap Palestinians. This is ethnic cleansing happening in Palestine.#save_burqa#انقذوا_برقه pic.twitter.com/5YPSxATExx — REHAN 𓂆🇵🇸 ريهان (@Rehan_Alfarra) December 23, 2021

Hajji called on the European Union and the free countries of the world to provide protection to the residents of Burqa and to pressure Israel to implement United Nations resolutions in order to achieve peace.

EU Representative to Palestine, Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, said that the settlers’ repeated attacks against Palestinians and their homes are a dangerous matter and that people must be provided protection.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)