The Lions’ Den Palestinian armed group said in a statement on Wednesday that its fighters successfully fought off an Israeli raid on the old city of Nablus, earlier in the morning, The New Arab reported.

Israeli forces raided the old city in Nablus early on Wednesday, and fought with Palestinian fighters, before withdrawing.

“The occupation’s special forces entered the old city undercover, disguised in a civilian vehicle and with civilian clothes,” a member of the old city’s popular committee, a grassroots emergency body, who asked not to be named, told The New Arab.

“Soldiers began to take positions in the alleys of the old city, and advanced deep into the Yasmina neighborhood when they began to exchange fire with fighters,” said the popular committee member.

“A large number of occupation troops then entered the old city and sealed its entrances, forbidding even ambulances from entering, while gunfight continued for about one hour,” they added. “Around 8:00 am the occupation forces began to withdraw, without arresting or killing anyone, and residents came out to the streets of the old city celebrating.”

“Our fighters discovered the occupation’s special forces around 6:00 am and set ready to confront them,” the Lions’ Den said in its statement.

“The resistance fighters engaged the raiding forces, inflicting casualties on them,” the statement, which was distributed through Telegram, further stated.

Israeli troops raid Nablus dressed like Palestinian workers carrying empty boxes: "cheap! at least enter with military honour" | @ytirawi pic.twitter.com/ETBnFaP2xd — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 7, 2022

“None of the fighters of the Lions’ Den was wounded or hurt,” the statement added.

Israeli media quoted the Israeli army claiming that its forces came under fire while ‘operating in Nablus’, and returned fire. Israeli reports added that no Palestinians were detained during the raid.

Nablus has been targeted by Israeli military raids for months. In October, the Israeli army imposed a three-week-long siege on the city, restricting movement in and out of the city.

So far, Israeli forces have killed 213 Palestinians since the beginning of 2022, the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2005, according to the United Nations.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)