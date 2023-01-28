‘Shackled in His Bed’: Palestinian Child Succumbs to Wounds Sustained from Israeli Gunfire near Jerusalem

A Palestinian child succumbed on Friday evening to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire in Silwan, near Occupied East Jerusalem Jerusalem, Wadi the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Wadi al-Hilweh Information Center said that Wadee’ Abu Rumouz, 16, was shot in the chest by an Israeli soldier during a military raid in Silwan on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a statement that Abu Rumouz died while shackled in his hospital bed, despite his critical injury. PPS added that his family was prevented from seeing him.

Abu Rumouz’s body remains in Israeli custody.

With the death of Abu Rumouz, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces in the Occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year rises to 31.

