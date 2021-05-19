British Actor Idris Elba Condemns ‘Brutality and Bloodshed’ in Palestine

British actor Idris Elba has condemned the “brutality and bloodshed” in Palestine caused by Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on Instagram, he urged the world powers to intervene before more people die.

“Too many lives are being lost right now for it not to be on the forefront of all our awareness,” he wrote.

“It’s the brutality and bloodshed that has compelled me to raise concern. IT HAS TO STOP, there needs to be more intervention before more people die.”

e continued: “We know the power of people can make change and we should speak out in the name of peace, in the names of those who have already lost lives. STOP the bloodshed in #Palestine.”

Elba joined Roger Waters, Bella Hadid, John Cusack, and other global figures who have shared their views on the Israeli aggression on Palestinians in Gaza and Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah.

Since May 10, Israel launched an air campaign against the besieged Strip which has left around 221 in Gaza dead, including 63 children, 35 women and 15 elderly, and more than 1,400 others wounded. Twelve Israelis have also been killed.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)