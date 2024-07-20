‘Escalating Support for Gaza’ – Ansarallah Vow to Respond to Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Yemeni Ansarallah group vowed on Saturday to respond to Israeli airstrikes on the western province of Hodeidah.

Despite various reports saying that several explosions were heard in the southernmost Israeli city of Eilat, the Israeli army claimed that the news was “unfounded” and that “no projectiles were fired,” according to the the Times of Israel.

The Israeli attack “aims to exacerbate the suffering of the people and pressure Yemen to stop supporting Gaza,” Mohammed Abulsalam, the Ansarallah spokesman, said in a post on X.

“We affirm that this brutal aggression will only increase the determination and steadfastness of the Yemeni people and their brave armed forces, continuing and escalating their support for Gaza,” the spokesman added.

Mohammed al-Houthi, a member of the Political Council of the group, threatened operations that would “plague” Israel in response to the attacks on Hodeidah.

Earlier in the day, the Ansarallah-affiliated Al-Masirah channel reported casualties from Israeli airstrikes on the Hodeidah port. The strikes reportedly targeted oil storage facilities, as well as the power station in the governorate.

The Israeli military, in an official statement, confirmed attacking targets in Yemen, claiming they are linked to the Ansarallah group.

On Friday, a drone attack carried out by the Ansarallah group on the city of Tel Aviv resulted in the death of one Israeli and injuries to nine others.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن العدوان الإسرائيلي على المنشآت المدنية في محافظة الحديدة، والتأكيد على حتمية الرد اليمني على هذا العدوان السافر . 20_07_2024م

pic.twitter.com/3ttaH2Kjxw — أمين حيان Ameen Hayyan (@ameenhayan) July 20, 2024

Starting in November, Ansarallah has joined other Arab Resistance groups in targeting Israel amid a bloody Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

The other groups include Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and, as of late, the Islamic Resistance in Bahrain.

The Ansarallah’s position was directly linked to Israel’s policy of starving Palestinians in Gaza. But instead of demanding an end to the Israeli siege on Gaza, the US began attacking Ansarallah positions in Yemen, killing and wounding many.

‘Heavy Price’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a press conference on Saturday that he had asked the security cabinet to support the decision to attack the port of Hodeidah, “which is used to transport weapons”.

Netanyahu added that the bombing of the port of Hodeidah aims to send a message to “our enemies not to make mistakes with us,” stressing that “anyone who attacks Israel will pay a very heavy price”.

The Israeli prime minister said that this operation in Yemen is “a message to all our enemies wherever they are”.

Netanyahu added that “anyone who wants to see a stable Middle East must work against the Iranian axis and support Israel’s stand against it everywhere”.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Maariv quoted Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz as saying that the main message from the attack is that Israel is building alliances and cooperating with its friends, according to Al-Jazeera.

(PC, AJA)