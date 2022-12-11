Cancer-Stricken Palestinian Prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid Rushed to Hospital

Nasser Abu Hamid, a critically ill Palestinian cancer patient serving a life sentence in Israeli jails, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after a serious rise in his body temperature and a drop in heart rate, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Abu Hamid has been battling death for several months in the Israeli occupation’s Ramla Prison Clinic, and his health has been deteriorating ever since amid a widespread of cancer cells throughout his body, with complete damage to his left lung.

Abu Hamid, 49, from the Amari refugee camp in Ramallah, entered into a coma earlier this year after suffering a severe inflammation of the lungs as a result of bacterial contamination.

Last August, the PLO Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Commission said a tumor that was detected in Abu Hamid’s head was a result of the Israeli Prisoner Service’s failure to deal with his health condition at an earlier stage.

The family of Abu Hamid has appealed to all parties of concern to take urgent and effective action to save the life of their son, as well as on the masses of our people to continue their popular support to press the occupation to release him as he’s facing an imminent risk of death.

The Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission had also urged all human rights and international institutions to urgently intervene and pressure the Israeli occupation authorities to release the cancer-stricken prisoner.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)