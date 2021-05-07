Caught on Video: Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, MK, Hurl Insults at Wounded Palestinian

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A video, which surfaced on social media on Friday, demonstrated the nature of Israel’s political discourse at the moment, in light of the Israeli crackdown on Sheikh Jarrah protests in occupied Palestinian East Jerusalem.

Thousands of Palestinians have been holding nightly protests against the planned eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Their protests have been met with coordinated violence, involving Jewish extremists and Israeli police.

Watch: Deputy Mayor of #Jerusalem, Arieh King, tell a Palestinian activist "it's a pity" he wan't shot in the head, last night in #SheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/AgLEXc1nLW — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv1985) May 7, 2021

The video, which was shot by photojournalist Oren Ziv, shows member of Knesset Itamar Ben-Gvir, joined by Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King, disparagingly yelling at a Palestinian who was apparently wounded by Israeli police, yet returned to protest against the evictions of Palestinian families.

Ben-Gvir is heard shouting, “Abu Hummus, how is your ass?”

“The bullet is still there, that’s why he is limping,” deputy mayor King, is also seen explaining to Ben-Gvir.

Then, King himself joins the shouting. “Did they take the bullet out of your ass? Did they take it out already? It is a pity it did not go in here,” King continues, referring to the bullet while pointing to his head.

Delighted with what they perceive to be a whimsical commentary on the wounding of the Palestinian, Ben-Gvir and King’s entourage of Jewish extremists laugh.

(The Palestine Chronicle)