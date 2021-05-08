Tensions in Jerusalem Rise with Forced Evictions (LIVE BLOG)

Saturday, May 8, 3 pm (GMT+3)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad al-Malki met today with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in Ankara, where they discussed the latest political developments, including the recent Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, particularly in occupied East Jerusalem.

Malki stressed that Israel’s attacks against the al-Aqsa mosque require prompt actions by the international community to protect Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Israeli occupation forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attack Muslim worshipers about an hour ago! This happens all the time! https://t.co/YGpp3oprth — Arab Voices (@Arab_Voices) May 7, 2021

The two ministers agreed on urgent coordination and follow-up of all these issues, whether by calling for an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation or the Jerusalem Committee.

Saturday, May 8, 11 am (GMT+3)

“The European Union calls on the authorities to act urgently to de-escalate the current tensions in Jerusalem,” said EU spokesperson, demanding respect for the status quo following “Israeli” raid into al-Aqsa Mosque.

#UPDATE The European Union on Saturday condemned violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound and urged authorities to quickly calm tensionshttps://t.co/2qs4d4hOz9 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 8, 2021

Saturday, May 8 1o am (GMT+3)

Qatar condemned the Israeli police’s “storming” of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the “attack on worshippers”.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said it was a “provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, and a severe violation of human rights and international accords”.

Jordan and Qatar condemned the entrance of Israeli security forces to the #TempleMount.https://t.co/B4tcQ8BJbM — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) May 7, 2021

Qatar urged the international community to work to end “repeated Israeli aggression” against the Palestinians and Al-Aqsa.

Saturday, May 8, 8 am (GMT+3)

Jordan, the custodian of Islamic sites in Jerusalem, said “Israel’s continuation of its illegal practices and provocative steps” in the city is a “dangerous game”.

Hundreds stage a protest in Jordan’s capital against the forced eviction of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/d8FeW81AWW — TRT World (@trtworld) May 7, 2021

“Building and expanding settlements, confiscating lands, demolishing homes and deporting Palestinians from their homes are illegal practices that perpetuate the occupation and undermine the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace, which is a regional and international necessity,” Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi tweeted.

Saturday, May 8, 5 am (GMT+3)

The United States said it was “deeply concerned” about the events and called on all sides to work to de-escalate them. It also expressed concern about the evictions.

We are extremely concerned about ongoing confrontations in Jerusalem, including on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount and in Sheikh Jarrah. We call on Israeli and Palestinian officials to act decisively to deescalate tensions & bring a halt to the violence. https://t.co/WV5adgCfmS — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) May 8, 2021

“It’s critical to avoid unilateral steps that would exacerbate tensions or take us further away from peace. And that would include evictions, settlement activity, and home demolitions,” US State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters in Washington.

Friday, May 7, 1o pm (GMT+3)

Israeli forces fire bombs at a clinic full of doctors and patients inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The minute “The most moral army in the world” fired bombs at clinic full of doctors and patients inside Al-Aqsa #Mosque#AlAqsaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/hlrzB1mVmx — Abier Khatib (@abierkhatib) May 7, 2021

Friday, May 7, 1o pm (GMT+3)

Over 200 Palestinians were injured as Israeli occupation police broke into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, according to witnesses.

Exceptional documentation of police throwing shock grenades *inside* the al-Aqsa Mosque on the last Friday of Ramadan. (@SuleimanMas1) pic.twitter.com/x4nEAhzKAz — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) May 7, 2021

Police officers fired rubber-coated rounds and stun grenades at hundreds of worshipers attending night prayers at the compound, injuring at least 53 of them. The injuries were reportedly focused on the eyes and heads. 23 of the wounded were moved to the hospital for medical treatment, while the remainder were treated at the scene by local medics.

Let us take you back to when the Israeli violence and aggression against the Palestinian worshippers at al-Aqsa Mosque all started tonight..#Jerusalem #المسجد_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/mSrNHLZzy9 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 7, 2021

Dozens of worshipers were also arrested by the attacking forces.

Friday, May 7, 3 pm (GMT+3)

The UN’s rights office urges Israel to call off any forced evictions and warned its actions could amount to “war crimes”.

"We call on Israel to immediately halt all forced evictions." — @UNHumanRights spokesperson, also calling for respect of freedom of expression & assembly, and maximum restraint in the use of force while ensuring safety & security in East Jerusalem.https://t.co/IR2sXAjPEB — United Nations (@UN) May 7, 2021

Friday, May 7, 1 pm (GMT+3)

Following the protests, Ben Gvir evacuates his “office” in Sheikh Jarrah.

Far-right MK vacates Sheikh Jarrah ‘office’ in return for more policing in area https://t.co/j7q4DKYbex — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) May 7, 2021

Thursday, May 6, 10 pm (GMT+3)

Fifteen Palestinians are arrested in East Jerusalem as Israeli police responded with brute force to protests being held against the forced eviction of Palestinian residents.

Thursday, May 6, 8 pm (GMT+3)

Israeli far-right politician Itamar Ben Gvir provocatively establishes a makeshift parliamentary chamber in Sheikh Jarrah.

Thursday, May 6, 4 pm (GMT+3)

The Israeli Supreme Court postpones its ruling on the eviction of several Palestinian families from the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, amid high tensions in the city.

Another hearing will be held on May 10.

Wednesday, May 5

Palestinian families reject the “deal” with the Jewish settlers.

Israeli police detain a Palestinian protester in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, May 5. REUTERS/Ammar Awad pic.twitter.com/jQI8Zj2ots — Earthman Journalist (@Intprofessor) May 8, 2021

Israeli occupation forces violently attack protesters in the Jerusalem neighborhood.

Sunday, May 2

Following an Israeli Supreme Court decision last February, at least six families have been ordered to vacate their homes located in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah by May 2.

The same court ruled seven other families should leave their homes by August 1. In total, 58 people, including 17 children, are set to be forcibly displaced to make way for Israeli settlers.

28 Palestinian families living in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah are being forcefully evicted from their homes on May 2. They are in dire need of international support against their illegal displacement #انقذوا_حي_الشيخ_جراح pic.twitter.com/5KuIMftIxA — #انقذوا_حي_الشيخ_جراح (@ALQadiPAL) May 1, 2021

Israeli occupation forces assault and disperse dozens of Palestinian nonviolent protesters while holding a sit-in in Sheikh Jarrah.

The Israeli Supreme Court requests that the Palestinian families reach an “agreement” with the Jewish settlers by Thursday, , whereby Palestinian families renounce ownership rights to their homes and continue to live there as tenants.

