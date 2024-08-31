Intense Clashes in Jenin – Israeli Soldier Killed amid Ongoing Military Offensive

On the fourth day of the Israeli military operation in the northern West Bank, an Israeli soldier was reportedly killed during clashes in Jenin.

The Israeli army has continued its large-scale military operation in the northern West Bank for the fourth consecutive day, mainly focusing on Jenin, Nablus, and Tulkarm.

The military operation has resulted in the killing of at least 20 Palestinians and the arrest of several others.

Soldier Killed

Al-Jazeera cited Israeli media as reporting that an Israeli soldier was killed and others were injured in the Jabriyat neighborhood, south of the Jenin camp.

Injured soldiers were reportedly evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Haifa.

According to Al-Jazeera, footage released by the Jenin Battalion and eyewitness accounts from within the Jenin camp suggest that an Israeli force was caught in an ambush set by the resistance.

The Israeli army is evacuating injured soldiers after they fell into a resistance ambush in the Al-Damj neighborhood, in Jenin, according to local sources. Helicopters have been seen transporting the wounded from the ongoing battles against the resistance. pic.twitter.com/2l6LjWTxiO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 31, 2024

The Al-Aqsa Brigades-Jenin claimed responsibility for the ambush in the Al-Damj neighborhood in Jenin, stating that it led to casualties among Israeli forces.

In various parts of Jenin and its camp, clashes erupted, accompanied by explosions and the sound of helicopters.

The fighting has been described as intense, with some explosive devices reportedly weighing up to 20 kilograms.

Under Siege

Large Israeli forces stormed parts of Jenin and its camp, and the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that one person was injured by Israeli gunfire.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Aqsa Brigades, and Al-Quds Brigades all stated that their fighters were actively resisting the Israeli forces, claiming to have inflicted casualties on the invading soldiers.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that additional military reinforcements were deployed to the Jenin refugee camp, where troops conducted raids on several homes in several quarters of the camp.

In addition, the occupation forces reportedly demolished multiple structures in the eastern neighborhood of the city.

Meanwhile, Israeli military bulldozers have been destroying streets and infrastructure in both the city and the refugee camp, causing significant damage to electricity and water networks.

In the Jabriyat neighborhood, Israeli forces reportedly destroyed Palestinian homes, raided others, and committed acts of desecration, including turning a mosque into a military site.

Many Palestinians from the eastern part of Jenin were forced to flee due to the ongoing Israeli attack.

