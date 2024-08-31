The Latest from Jenin – Resistance Roundup – Day 330

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Jenin Brigade, along with Al-Qassam Brigades, have managed to kill and wound a number of Israeli soldiers in the Damaj neighborhood in the Jenin refugee camp, north of the West Bank.

The operation, according to a statement published by the Brigades on Saturday, consisted of a “tight ambush” carried out by a number of fighters from two resistance factions.

Since the Israeli attack on several northern West Bank towns and refugee camps on August 28, Resistance factions have been active in their attempts to repel the invading forces.

Below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.



The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam fighters are engaged in armed clashes with a Zionist force in the town of Kafr Dan, west of the city of Jenin in the West Bank.

“After they returned from the combat lines…The fighters of Al-Qassam, in cooperation with Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades, reported the targeting of a zionist D9 military bulldozer with a tandem shell in the vicinity of Al-Quds Open University in Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“Our fighters continue to target enemy forces on various axes of fighting and shower infantry forces with heavy volleys of bullets and explosive devices, achieving direct hits.

“Our fighters sniped a Zionist soldier in the vicinity of the Saqallah Mosque on Tutah Street south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

The Israeli army is evacuating injured soldiers after they fell into a resistance ambush in the Al-Damj neighborhood, in Jenin, according to local sources. Helicopters have been seen transporting the wounded from the ongoing battles against the resistance. pic.twitter.com/2l6LjWTxiO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 31, 2024

“In cooperation with the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces, we bombed the Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Netzarim axis with a number of heavy-caliber mortar shells.

“In cooperation with Saraya Al-Quds, we bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the west of the Netzarim axis with a number of heavy-caliber mortar shells.

“The fighters of Saraya Al-Quds, in cooperation with the fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades, sniped a Zionist soldier in the areas of advance in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

“Thanks to Allah and His grace, our fighters in the Jenin Brigade, in cooperation with Al-Qassam Brigades, were able to ambush a Zionist infantry force in a tight ambush after it advanced in the Al-Damj axis, where our fighters used appropriate weapons which led to the killing and wounding of members of the force.

“Our fighters continue to target enemy forces on various combat axes, showering infantry forces on the Al-Mayhoub axis with heavy barrages of bullets, achieving direct hits.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:50 AM on Saturday, 31st August 2024, targeted the Al-Marj site with rockets, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a swarm of attack drones on the headquarters of the Sahel Battalion in the Beit Hillel barracks, hitting its targets with precision.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:45 pm on Saturday, 31-8-2024 targeted the Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:45 pm on Saturday, 31-8-2024 targeted the Branit Barracks with rocket fire on Saturday, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 19:30 on Saturday, 31-08-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 19:30 on Saturday, 31-08-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)