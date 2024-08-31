GAZA LIVE BLOG: Soldier Killed in Jenin | Renewed Massacres in Gaza | Israel Closes Ibrahimi Mosque – Day 330

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces sent more vehicles and bulldozers to several areas in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin as Palestinian fighters continued to clash with invading soldiers, killing one and injuring others. Medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera reported that 41 Palestinians were killed in Gaza since dawn on Saturday. The Israeli army announced that it closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil), following the resistance operation in the Gush Etzion settlement. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,602 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,855 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, August 31, 11:45 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army reported finding a large number of explosive devices during its military operations in the northern West Bank.

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli soldier was killed and others were injured in battles in the Al-Jabariyat neighborhood in the city of Jenin.

Saturday, August 31, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron following yesterday’s double attack in Etzion. We will allow only Jewish worshipers to enter the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

ISLAMIC JIHAD: We congratulate the qualitative double operation carried out by heroic resistance fighters in the Gush Etzion settlement. The media deception practiced by the enemy by downplaying this security breach does not change anything in reality.

ISRAELI ARMY: There was communication and coordination between the perpetrators of the Gush Etzion and Karmi Tzur attacks in Hebron.

AL-JAZEERA: The occupation forces besieged a house in the Al-Damj neighborhood in Jenin and bombed it with an Energy shell.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah.

Saturday, August 31, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Israeli Al-Marj site with rockets and achieved a direct hit.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Three rockets fell in open areas in Misgav Am in the Upper Galilee.

PRCS: A Palestinian was injured by live bullets during the Israeli occupation forces’ storming of the city of Jenin.

AL-AQSA MARTYRS BRIGADE – JENIN: Our fighters are engaging in clashes with Israeli occupation forces using machine guns and explosive devices in Kafr Dan in Jenin.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces raided houses on Mahyoub Street in Jenin camp, noting that the occupation soldiers demolished the wall and gate of the only cemetery in the eastern neighborhood of the city.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters are engaged in armed clashes with an Israeli force in the town of Kafr Dan, west of the city of Jenin in the West Bank.

Saturday, August 31, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: The Gush Etzion and Karmei Tzur double operation is a message that the resistance will continue as long as the occupation’s aggression continues.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are sending more vehicles and bulldozers to several areas in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces are besieging a house in the town of Kafr Dan, Jenin district, and are demanding that those inside surrender themselves.

Saturday, August 31, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli troop carriers were positioned on the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp.

Saturday, August 31, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli military vehicles, including bulldozers, stormed the Jenin camp in the West Bank.

Saturday, August 31, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces stormed the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin in the West Bank, amid clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters.

Saturday, August 31, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

Israeli forces blew up the homes of Palestinian citizens in the Al-Jabariyat neighborhood, adjacent to the Jenin camp in the West Bank.

Clashes in Jenin camp between resistance fighters and occupation forces amid explosions. The Israeli occupation sends military reinforcements and armored personnel carriers to Jenin camp.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Tulkarm, as the extensive military operation in the area continues for the fourth consecutive day.

Saturday, August 31, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed, and more than 20 others were wounded in an Israeli shelling that targeted a house in the Jourt Al-Lot area, south of Khan Yunis.

