Israel Strikes Aid Convoy Organized by Anera – Four Palestinians Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The attack on Anera’s convoy comes only few days after another attack on a World Food Program’s (WFP) vehicle.

The American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera) announced on Friday that an Israeli airstrike had targeted the lead vehicle of their aid convoy one day earlier, killing four Palestinians while on a mission to transport food and fuel to the Emirati Red Crescent Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The US-based organization said in a statement that its aid mission was undergoing according to a “coordinated and cleared transport plan,” which “called for unarmed security guards in the convoy, adhering to Anera’s strict standing agreement with ‘Move One’, our transit company.”

The Anera convoy was carrying medical supplies and fuel to a hospital in Rafah, and its route was coordinated in advance with the IDF. https://t.co/iNpOj3m0ua — Linda Hill (@bulldoghill) August 30, 2024

Soon after the convoy left the Kerem Shalom (Karam Abu Salem) crossing, “four community members with experience in previous missions and engagement in community security with ‘Move One’,” took the lead vehicle of the aid convoy due to concerns of unsafety and risk of looting, per initial reports by ‘Move On’ conveyed to Anera.

The statement added that the Israeli occupation forces claimed that the lead vehicle was carrying weapons.

“Every initial report from those at the scene indicates that no weapons were present. The four individuals were not perceived by the convoy as a hostile threat. The Israeli airstrike was carried out without any prior warning or communication,” Anera said in its statement.

“According to all the information we have, this is a case of partners on the ground endeavoring to deliver aid successfully,” Anera President and CEO Sean Carroll stated.

“This should not come at the cost of people’s lives,” he added.

Repeated Attack on Aid Missions

The attack on Anera’s convoy comes only few days after another attack on a World Food Program’s (WFP) vehicle, which resulted in halting all movement of its staff across the besieged Gaza Strip.

WFP said in a statement that the measure comes after one of its teams was “directly struck by gunfire” on the evening of August 27, a few meters away from an Israeli occupation checkpoint at the Wadi Gaza bridge.

According to WFP, “the team was returning from a mission to Kerem Shalom (Karam Abu Salem) with two WFP armored vehicles after escorting a convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian cargo routed to Gaza’s central area.”

In April, the World Central Kitchen (WCK) took a similar measure by halting all its operations in Gaza after seven members of its team were killed by an Israeli airstrike.

The seven killed were nationals of Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the US and Canada, and Palestine, the organization said in a statement.

According to WCK, the team “was traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle”, when the attack occurred.

The organization resumed its operations in the besieged Gaza Strip four weeks after the attack

As of August 19, the United Nations put the number of workers killed by Israeli occupation forces since October 7 at 280, most of whom are employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Gaza’s Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,602 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,855 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)