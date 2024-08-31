Renewed Israeli Air and Ground Strikes – 41 Palestinians Killed in Gaza

Israeli artillery struck the Abu Yousef family home, located west of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least nine civilians.

At least 41 Palestinians have been killed due to Israeli occupation forces’ bombings across various areas in the Gaza Strip since early Saturday morning, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

19 Palestinians were reportedly killed as a result of Israeli shelling in multiple locations within the Nuseirat camp, situated in central Gaza, since dawn on Saturday.

Israeli artillery struck the Abu Yousef family home, located west of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least nine civilians.

The home was reportedly sheltering displaced individuals, foreign crews, and workers from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

In the northern Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Jabaliya refugee camp earlier today.

In southern Gaza, three Palestinians were reportedly killed and more than 20 others injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in the Jourat al-Lut area, south of Khan Yunis.

Additionally, two Palestinians were killed by an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Shakoush area, northwest of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that its 98th Division had completed its mission in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah in the southern and central Gaza Strip.

In a related development, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that 15 soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade refused to return to combat in Gaza.

Additionally, Israel’s Army Radio reported that the government has agreed to extend a decision allowing the recruitment of 350,000 reserve soldiers until the end of this year.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,691 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,060 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

