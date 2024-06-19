‘CitiBank, You Can’t Hide’ – Protesters Demand Bank Divests from Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Protests have been consistent across the US, especially at universities, to demand divestment from companies that are profiting from Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

Hundreds of protesters have staged a sit-in outside Citibank’s headquarters in New York City demanding an end to the funding of Israel’s attacks on Gaza as well as an immediate ceasefire.

“Citibank, Citibank, you can’t hide, you are committing genocide,” protesters chanted as they held banners in solidarity with Palestine, on Tuesday.

According to the Anadolu news agency, several protesters were arrested after police warned them to disperse.

🚨🚨🚨EMERGENCY PROTEST FOR GAZA! ALL OUT TODAY. 6/18 AT 5PM IN #NYC TO PROTEST #CITIBANK PROFITTING OFF GAZA’S BLOOD ‼️ 📅 TODAY, Tuesday , 6/18

📍388 Greenwich Street (Manhattan)

🕓 5PM We’re calling on people of conscience in our communities to turn up in numbers to show… pic.twitter.com/jihEGsmZpq — PAL-Awda NY/NJ (@AlAwda) June 18, 2024

“Citi boasts the largest presence of any foreign financial institution in Israel and offers corporate and investment banking services to leading Israeli corporations and institutions and global corporations operating in Israel,” according to its website. “Citi has demonstrated its leadership and commitment to Israel for many years.”

Over 37,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,396 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,523 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Demonstrators for climate and a free Palestine plan to occupy the plaza until Citibank agrees to divest from fossil fuels. Police still staging nearby. pic.twitter.com/Cqy5MzZrfy — PRO_NYC (@protest_nyc) June 19, 2024

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

