Al-Qassam Storms Israeli HQ as Northern Gaza Faces Unprecedented Carnage

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announced on Tuesday evening a successful operation targeting the Israeli military’s command center in northern Gaza.

According to the Brigades, their fighters launched an anti-fortification TPG shell at the headquarters near the Jabaliya camp, killing and wounding Israeli soldiers.

Following the strike, Al-Qassam forces engaged the Israeli troops in fierce combat using light and medium machine guns, ultimately inflicting further casualties.

As part of this assault, the resistance fighters observed two Israeli evacuation helicopters landing at the site, underscoring the extent of the damage dealt to the Israeli forces.

This headquarters, equipped with advanced ‘Lotus’ cameras with a 45-kilometer range, has been central to Israel’s operations in northern Gaza, where brutal violence against Palestinian civilians has escalated dramatically.

‘Field Executions’

Meanwhile, reports from Palestinian media and eyewitness accounts have revealed horrifying scenes of Israeli forces committing “field executions” and sniper attacks on civilians in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Jazeera aired a harrowing video showing Israeli soldiers executing a child in Jabaliya Al-Balad, while other footage from Beit Lahia documented similar extrajudicial killings of civilians by Israeli snipers.

These acts are part of a broader campaign of terror unleashed on Gaza since Israel launched its invasion on October 5, under the pretext of weakening Hamas.

The bombings and invasions have turned densely populated areas like Jabaliya into scenes of carnage, with dozens of bodies left in the streets due to Israel’s ongoing blockade, which has also prevented medical teams and journalists from reaching the victims.

Catastrophic Humanitarian Situation

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen.

Schools turned into shelters for tens of thousands of civilians have been transformed into sites of execution by Israeli forces, according to testimonies collected by the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

The Israeli army reportedly carried out these executions without provocation, gunning down civilians trapped in the besieged schools.

Israeli forces have also arrested and detained over 200 people from the Jabalia area, branding them terrorists, as part of their campaign to empty the northern Gaza Strip of its population.

The brutal military operation has displaced countless families, many of whom have fled their homes under heavy bombardment, with no safe place to go.

Hospitals in northern Gaza are on the brink of collapse, with Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals surrounded by Israeli forces, and the Indonesian Hospital forced to close after nearby streets were bombed.

Attempts to evacuate the injured or retrieve the dead have been met with artillery fire, and the destruction of critical infrastructure has pushed Gaza’s medical services to the edge of failure.

Civil defense teams in Gaza have been rendered powerless, with their only firefighting vehicle in northern Gaza destroyed by Israeli tank fire.

The Civil Defense spokesman, Mahmoud Basal, described the situation in Jabaliya as catastrophic, with Israeli forces systematically destroying residential blocks and targeting shelters filled with civilians in areas like Beit Lahia.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,847 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,544 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

