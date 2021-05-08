Hamas calls for Palestinian Resistance to Be Ready for any Israel’s Escalation at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas called on Friday for Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza to be ready for any Israeli escalation at Al-Aqsa Mosque and in Jerusalem’s neighborhoods, a statement has announced.

In the statement, Hamas hailed the people of Jerusalem who have been engaged in fighting Israeli occupation forces at the Damascus Gate, Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and all villages and neighborhoods of Jerusalem, to continue the freedom struggle against the occupation.

🇵🇸#Palestine || 163 Palestinians were injured in the occupied city of Jerusalem during Israeli occupation forces assuslts in Al Aqsa Mosque, Damascus Gate and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/o8v4pY68Vi — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) May 7, 2021

Hamas stated that the Israeli occupation settlers “desecrate our holy places and attempt to force Palestinians at Sheikh Jarrah out of their hometown.” At the same time, the Zionist organizations are calling on settlers to break into Al-Aqsa Mosque on the 28th of the holy month of Ramadan, defying the Palestinian people and the Arab and Islamic Ummah.

The Palestinian resistance movement stressed that the Israeli occupation and its settlers are defying the Palestinian people, declaring that “it will not remain silent and will act in defense.”

Last night in #EastJerusalem Israeli police use the 'skunk' water canon towards Palestinians and shops outside Damascus gate #Jerusalem #AlAqsa pic.twitter.com/zmqPu4kxVx — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv1985) May 8, 2021

Hamas urged Palestinians to be “extremely cautious, as the battles at the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, the Damascus Gate and Al-Aqsa have not ended yet.”

The Islamic movement also called on the Palestinian people in the West Bank and the occupied 1948 territories to head to Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Qadr Night (the night of the 27th day of Ramadan) and not leave the mosque until the morning of Eid Al-Fitr.

Meanwhile, it stressed:

“We urge the Palestinian resistance in Gaza to be fully prepared for any development. The Israeli occupation must realize that the resistance is prepared to defend Al-Aqsa at any cost.”

It also called on the Palestinian people of the diaspora and the Arab and Islamic Ummah to mobilize support and express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Jerusalem to contribute to the Palestinians’ steadfastness.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)