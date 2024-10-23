‘Criminal Zionist Attack’ – Hezbollah Mourns Key Leader Hashem Safieddine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Throughout his life, Safieddine played a crucial role in Hezbollah, particularly in his leadership of the Executive Council.

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Tuesday the martyrdom of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the head of its Executive Council, following an Israeli airstrike that occurred a few days ago.

Safieddine, a prominent figure in the Lebanese resistance movement, was reportedly killed alongside several other fighters. Hezbollah condemned the airstrike as a “criminal and aggressive Zionist attack.”

In a heartfelt tribute, Hezbollah honored Safieddine, referring to him as a “great leader and esteemed martyr on the path to Al-Quds.” The statement highlighted that he embraced his martyrdom with patience and acceptance.

“He departed to his Lord, alongside the finest of his fellow fighters, content and accepted, patient and devoted,” the statement read.

HEZBOLLAH: We mourn the honorable scholar Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, may Allah bless his soul. He ascended to his Lord, pleased and content, patient and steadfast, alongside the best of his fellow fighters, in a brutal and aggressive zionist airstrike.

Safieddine was described as a loyal companion for the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, his right hand, and his trusted ally during times of hardship.

“Sayyed Hashem joined his brother, our dearest and most revered martyr, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” the statement continued.

He oversaw the organization’s institutions and operations, staying closely connected with fighters on the ground and maintaining strong ties to the community, especially the families of martyrs.

Hezbollah expressed its condolences to Imam Mahdi, Iran’s Supreme Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei, religious seminaries around the world, and Safieddine’s family.

The movement reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the path of resistance, pledging to pursue freedom and victory in his memory.

