Israel Considers US Mercenary Firm’s Plan – Palestinians to Face Biometric Screenings for Aid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel is considering a plan to deploy mercenaries from private American logistics and security companies to create a “gated community” in the besieged Gaza Strip where Palestinians would be subjected to biometric screenings to receive humanitarian aid, according to media reports.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “agreed to examine” the plan, Haaretz reported, cited by Drop Site News, after the cabinet discussed the plan on Sunday.

The plan, expected to be rolled out in the next two months, is reportedly the brainchild of Israeli-American businessman Mordechai “Moti” Kahana, the CEO of Global Delivery Company (GDC), “who describes his for-profit business as ‘Uber for War Zones’,” said Drop Site.

Jeremy Scahill calls it one of his strangest stories — it involves Erik Prince, ex-Obama official Stuart Seldowitz (man who harassed Halal cart vendor), a CIA-linked Green Beret, and a staunch Kamala Harris supporter at the center. New at @DropSiteNews: https://t.co/1aUaadc5Y0 — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) October 21, 2024

‘Former Elite Fighter Units’

The plan by GDC, which is active in about 100 countries and employs more than 14,000 people, “is to establish humanitarian bubbles in Gaza,” according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

A zionist American businessman, Moti Kahana, is pitching a $200 million plan to deploy US mercenary to the Gaza Strip. The proposal would establish “gated communities” controlled by private mercenaries in Gaza and include biometric screenings for Palestinians in these gated… pic.twitter.com/U6NXWv1urH — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 22, 2024

“Entry to these compounds will be prohibited except for residents who live in the neighborhood, who will receive permission through biometric identification,” the report added.

The GDC, said Yedioth Ahronoth, “employs former fighters in elite units of the US and British armies as well as Kurdish fighters.”

Plan Presented to White House

The Hebrew news site further said that the GDC “presented the plan to the State Department and the White House, and it has been in contact with the United Nations and humanitarian organizations such as the World Kitchen whose aid it will deliver.”

It will be rolled out within 30 days of approval and “its Israeli arm will be entrusted with coordinating the activity” with the Israeli army, the report said.

An “Uber for War Zones” run by an Israeli-American intending to create private biometrically secured communities in Gaza in partnership with a Blackwater successor and employing this insane former Obama admin guy that used to go around screaming at Arabs working in food carts https://t.co/VwHvz6ODvF pic.twitter.com/KNiYw811lI — 12 Ball (@BoltzmannBooty) October 21, 2024

“GDC and its subcontractor have had extensive discussions with the Israeli government including the Ministry of Defense, the Israeli Defense Forces, and the Prime Minister’s Office on the modalities for this initiative,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

It claims that “Experts estimate that Hamas made between $100 and $500 million selling stolen humanitarian aid,” and that “well-trained private security is the only realistic way” and “moral way forward” to end the situation.

Funding for the project is expected to come from the American government and international donations, Yedioth Ahronoth said. The first phase of the plan will be rolled out in northern Gaza with the intention of expanding it to the Netzarim axis and Philadelphia Corridor in the area of the Egypt-Gaza border, the report added.

‘Zionism Runs Through My Veins’

According to The Jerusalem Post, Kahana was active in a group of Israeli-Americans who ran in the 2022 elections for the World Zionist Congres. The paper reports him as having said that “Zionism runs through my veins.”

The Middle East Monitor reports that although the plan has reportedly been approved by the Biden administration and White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, “the plan requires official authorization by the US and Israeli governments in order for its implementation.”

As a US private security firm, the report added, GDC would also apparently need approval from the US Senate to offer armed services to the Israeli government.

According to Yedioth Ahranoth, GDC “specializes in aid in war and disaster zones based on experience gained in Afghanistan, Iraq and Ukraine.”

News of the plan comes as Israeli forces continue to bombard northern Gaza, in particular the Jabalia refugee camp, for nearly three weeks now, with no food, water or medical supplies allowed in.

(The Palestine Chronicle)