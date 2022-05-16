Daoud Zubeidi, Brother of Zakaria, Succumbs to Wounds

May 16, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Daoud Zubeidi, the brother of Palestinian prisoner Zakaria, succumbed on Sunday to the injuries he sustained at the hands of the Israeli forces- (Photo: via Social Media)

Daoud Zubeidi, the brother of Palestinian prisoner Zakaria, succumbed on Sunday to the injuries he sustained at the hands of the Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank, Al Mayadeen reported.

The Israeli forces had informed Zubeidi’s family that he had been detained and was in a critical condition.

“Daoud was transported from the Jenin Camp to a hospital in the ’48 territories due to the deterioration of his health condition, which was caused by the Israeli occupation assaulting him while storming Jenin Camp. He was detained today,” the family reported late Saturday.

On Friday morning, Al Mayadeen correspondent in Jenin reported that Israeli forces stormed the refugee camp and the town of Burqin. Daoud Zubeidi was shot in the abdomen and was later transferred to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Daoud is the brother of renowned Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi, one of six Palestinian prisoners who, on September 6, tunneled their way out of Gilboa prison.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Al Mayadeen, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*