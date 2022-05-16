Daoud Zubeidi, Brother of Zakaria, Succumbs to Wounds

Daoud Zubeidi, the brother of Palestinian prisoner Zakaria, succumbed on Sunday to the injuries he sustained at the hands of the Israeli forces in the Jenin refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank, Al Mayadeen reported.

The Israeli forces had informed Zubeidi’s family that he had been detained and was in a critical condition.

BREAKING: Daoud Zubeidi, the brother of prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi, succumbed to his wounds after being shot and arrested by Israeli occupation forces two days ago during an Israeli military raid into Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/OQ58TA6lg2 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 15, 2022

“Daoud was transported from the Jenin Camp to a hospital in the ’48 territories due to the deterioration of his health condition, which was caused by the Israeli occupation assaulting him while storming Jenin Camp. He was detained today,” the family reported late Saturday.

On Friday morning, Al Mayadeen correspondent in Jenin reported that Israeli forces stormed the refugee camp and the town of Burqin. Daoud Zubeidi was shot in the abdomen and was later transferred to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

A general strike is observed today in Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, in mourning of Palestinian youth Daoud Zubeidi who died of wounds he sustained on Friday in an Israeli raid on #Jenin refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/2fkNI2LWjm — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) May 16, 2022

Daoud is the brother of renowned Palestinian prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi, one of six Palestinian prisoners who, on September 6, tunneled their way out of Gilboa prison.

(The Palestine Chronicle, Al Mayadeen, Social Media)