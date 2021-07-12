Daughter of Iconic Palestinian Leader Khalida Jarrar Found Dead

Daughter Suha Jarrar and mother are reunited after 20 months of separation. (Photos: via Twitter)

The dead body of Suha, the daughter of the iconic Palestinian leader Khalida Jarrar, has been found in an apartment near Palestine medical complex in Ramallah. The cause of death remains unclear.

Prominent Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar was arrested in her home in Ramallah on October 31,  2019, and charged with “assuming a position in the PFLP, which is banned by the Israeli military.” She is currently serving a two-year sentence.

Human rights organizations launched a campaign to demand pressure on the occupation to release Jarrar, thus allowing her to participate in the funeral of her daughter Suha.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

