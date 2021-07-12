FC Barcelona: No Official Confirmation Regarding Summer Match with Israel’s Beitar Jerusalem

A petition was launched calling on FCBarcelona to cancel their friendly game with racist football club Beitar Jerusalem. (Photo: video grab)

President of FC Barcelona Joan Laport said the club Barcelona has not publicly released any official statements through its official channels confirming the holding of a friendly football match against the Israeli team Beitar in Jerusalem over the summer.

Head of the Palestine Football Association Jibril Rajoub received a letter from the President of FC Barcelona about the match planned in Jerusalem on August 4.

The match is set to be disputed in a stadium built on the ruins of the Palestinian village of al-Malha, whose residents were forcibly expelled and displaced in refugee camps.

“We have received the letter which you sent on behalf of the Palestine Football Association, in which you conveyed your concerns about the FC Barcelona’s presumed activity of a friendly game in Jerusalem,” the letter said.

Laport stressed that FC Barcelona has not announced the team’s schedule for the current season through its official channels.

He added that FC Barcelona, as a democratic sports institution committed to basic rights and principles, has always expressed through actions its clear defense of the rights and freedoms of all peoples of the earth, as the club’s history confirms.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

