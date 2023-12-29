‘We Stand for Humanity’ – Following Global Boycott, Starbucks CEO Blames ‘Misrepresentation’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The backlash against Starbucks began in October when the company sued Workers United following a pro-Palestinian message that the union had posted on X, stating “Solidarity with Palestine!”

At a time when coffee company, Starbucks, is facing mass boycotts related to Israel’s war on Gaza, its CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, has issued a statement decrying “the state of the world” and saying, “We stand for humanity.”

The backlash against Starbucks began in October when the company sued Workers United – the union organizing its employees – following a pro-Palestinian message that the union had posted on X, stating “Solidarity with Palestine!”

🔻The CEO of #Starbucks, which lost nearly $11 billion after the worldwide #boycott, called for peace: 🤔'Our position is clear. We stand with humanity.' pic.twitter.com/XuxLtJy3EE — The Times of Truth (@thetimesoftruth) December 23, 2023

Some US politicians, including Senator Rick Scott, called for a boycott of the company, saying “Boycott Starbucks until its leadership strongly denounces and takes action against this horrific support of terrorism.

The post was reportedly up for about 40 minutes before it was deleted. According to reports, Starbucks sued to stop the union from using its name and logo.

At the time, it said the union does “not represent the company’s views, positions or beliefs.”

Blaming ‘Misrepresentation’

In his statement, dated December 19, Narasimhan said that he was “concerned about the state of the world we live in.”

He said there are conflicts in many parts, which have “unleashed violence against the innocent, hate and weaponized speech, and lies — all of which we condemn.”

Narasimhan said with the escalating protests around the world, including in North America, many of Starbucks’ stores “have experienced incidents of vandalism.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters descend on H&M, Zara and Starbucks during Boxing Day sales https://t.co/EptsoApbRE — ITV News (@itvnews) December 26, 2023

“We see protestors influenced by misrepresentation on social media of what we stand for,” Narasimhan said, adding that his company has worked with local authorities “to ensure our partners and customers are safe.”

“Nothing is more important. Our stance is clear. We stand for humanity”, the CEO said.

Associated Press reported that the company refiled the lawsuit in November “to add language saying it respected workers’ right to express their views on the Middle-East conflict and other political issues.”

Starbucks’ initial response, however, was interpreted by many as pro-Israel.

Unionization and Sales

A week before the CEO’s statement, the company had reportedly received news that a New York store had been spray-painted with pro-Palestinian graffiti.

In addition to the boycott, tensions were already simmering with workers in the US on the issue of unionization. Employees at more than 370 company-owned Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late 2021, but the two parties “still have not agreed to a contract at any of those stores”, reports AP.

On November 16, workers at several hundred US Starbucks stores held a walkout in protest. AP further reports that the action “hurt sales on what is usually one of the company’s busiest days of the year.” This month, the union is asking consumers not to buy Starbucks gift cards, the report added.

Earlier this month, Starbucks announced that it was committed to reaching labor agreements with unionized workers in 2024.

Reports indicate that the company’s share price has tumbled.

The company’s stock is down about 8% in the past month, according to The Business Insider.

(The Palestine Chronicle)