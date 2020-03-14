Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Herders near Ramallah

March 14, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Settler violence against Palestinians is routine in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Jewish settlers today attacked Palestinian herders while grazing livestock near the village of al-Mughayir, to the east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to a local source.

Ameen Abu Alia, mayor of the village, told WAFA that settlers attacked herders and chased them out of the pastures and attempted to steal some of the livestock.

Abu Alia added that Israeli soldiers in the area did not intervene to stop the settlers, rather they provided them with cover and protection.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

As journalist and author Ramzy Baroud commented:

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely.”

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem.

“Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

