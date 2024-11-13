‘Death Ambushes’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 404

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Today’s killing of seven Israeli soldiers in South Lebanon was not the only bad news for the Israeli army, which is fighting, and struggling at two major war fronts.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, published video footage of its fighters clashing with Israeli occupation forces in the center of Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The video showed an Israeli force holed up inside a house near Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in central Jabaliya, before it was attacked by Palestinian fighters.

The video also referenced what Al-Qassam called ‘Death Ambushes’. It started with fighters preparing and planting explosive devices, which were detonated in a Merkava tank, near the Barawi junction, a military maintenance crew, and a personnel carrier.

Earlier today, Al-Qassam said that it had targeted, in conjunction with the Jihad Jibril Martyr Brigades, occupation forces stationed in the Netzarim axis with type 107 rockets.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Watch: Al-Qassam fighters clash with enemy soldiers and vehicles on the axes of penetration in central Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades, in coordination with the Martyr Jihad Jibril Brigades, targeted enemy forces stationed at the Netzarim axis with 107mm rockets.”

Al-Quds Brigades



“WATCH: Message 01: From Alexander Turbanov, one of the zionist captives held by Saraya Al-Quds (link to Saraya Al-Quds Telegram).

“We engaged in fierce clashes—from point-blank range—with a zionist infantry force, and we eliminated them, in the vicinity of Al-Qasasib neighborhood in the middle of Jabaliya camp.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces, east of the town of Maroun al-Ras, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Unit, at 12:05 pm on Wednesday, 13-11-2024, confronted an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in the airspace of the central sector, with a surface-to-air missile, and forced it to leave the Lebanese airspace.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Unit, at 12:10 pm on Wednesday, 13-11-2024, confronted an Israeli Hermes 900 drone in the airspace of the central strip with a surface-to-air missile, and forced it to leave the Lebanese airspace.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Sa’sa settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Kfar Vradim with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a logistics base belonging to the 146th division in the Israeli enemy army (north of the town of Sheikh Danoun), east of Nahariyya, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ramim Battalion headquarters in the Hounin barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, for the second time, the Ramim Battalion headquarters in the Hounin barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched for the first time, an aerial attack with a squadron of qualitative attack drones, on the HaKirya base (the headquarters of the Israeli Ministry of War and General Staff, the War Management Room, and the Air Force’s Military Control and Oversight Authority) in the city of Tel Aviv, and hit its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces, east of the town of Maroun al-Ras, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces south of the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Katzrin settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces east of the Avivim settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted for the second time a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces south of the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Glilot base (headquarters of Military Intelligence Unit 8200) in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, 110 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in Wadi Yaroun (northeast of the town of Yaroun) with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, for the second time, the HaKirya base (the headquarters of the Ministry of War and the Israeli General Staff, the War Management Room, and the Air Force’s Military Control and Supervision Authority) 120 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, in the city of Tel Aviv, with Qader-2 ballistic missiles, and hit their targets accurately.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)