Decoding the Resistance – Six Symbols of Al-Qassam in Gaza’s Second Prisoner Exchange

By Palestine Chronicle Editors

Al-Qassam’s prisoner exchange in Gaza showcased powerful symbols of resilience, unity, and defiance.

Following the first exchange of prisoners between the Palestinian Resistance and Israel on January 19, the Israeli government complained that the method with which the three Israeli women were released was unacceptable.

On that day, Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher were released to the Red Cross in Saraya Square in Gaza in good health. They were smiling while some waved to the camera and to Qassam fighters.

The Israeli issue, however, was particularly with the crowd. Though the scene was perfectly controlled, Palestinian fighters seemed to struggle in trying to push the jubilant crowd back as the transfer of the Israeli prisoners was taking place.

Local sources in Gaza say that Al-Qassam was fully prepared for the event and that a stage had been set where the certificates of release would be handed to the Israeli women and the document, signed by the Red Cross and Hamas, would be issued at the scene.

Considering that the first release took place only hours after the official start of the ceasefire on January 18, the Palestinian Resistance did not anticipate that a large crowd would gather at a moment’s notice at the center of Gaza City.

Northern Gaza, in particular, has been the epicenter of the Israeli genocide and accompanying famine. Israel has tried repeatedly to push the population of the north to the south, to create a buffer zone, with the hope that it would ultimately ethnically cleanse the population of Gaza.

Thanks to the steadfastness of Palestinians, however, the last Israeli objective in the war has also failed.

However, the turnout of the crowd took the Resistance itself by surprise. Though the first exchange was a success, the Resistance wanted to send an even stronger message in the second exchange on January 25, that it was very much in control and that it was able to stage one of the most elaborate displays of power ever exhibited since October 7, 2023.

Though there were numerous symbols that one can glean from the public event on Saturday, there are a number of points that are worth isolating, due to their particular significance.

Camaraderie

One, the camaraderie between fighters from Al-Qassam Brigades – the military arm of Hamas – and Al-Quds Brigades – the military arm of the Islamic Jihad.

Throughout the event, both sides attempted to show gratitude towards their comrades. Aside from hugs and kisses, fighters would place kuffiyahs on the shoulders of others, or put on their bandanas, which carried the insignias of both movements.

When the Israeli detainees were released, the fighters remained to celebrate along with a large mass of people, a celebration that lasted for a long time after the event had long concluded.

Pre-Planning

Two, Hamas had informed local and international media in advance that the event would be held at Palestine Square, and news networks in various languages began providing live feed of the exchange, hours before the arrival of the detained Israeli soldiers.

This allowed the Gaza Resistance to fully control the narrative, sending strong messages to the rest of the world that the Resistance was fully in charge of northern Gaza, as it was also in control of the rest of the Strip.

Saturday’s event, in particular, must have ended any conversation regarding the degree of control by Hamas and the Resistance of Gaza, even after 15 months of systematic Israeli destruction that virtually left the entire Strip in ruins.

Language

Three, the language. In a video released by Al-Qassam Brigades, the four Israeli detainees spoke in Arabic, in a local Gaza dialect. One thanked Al-Qassam for their protection during the Israeli bombardment. Another thanked them for the food, water, and clothes.

It is unclear how the soldiers learned Arabic or, more accurately, how they were taught Arabic under the horrific conditions of the Gaza genocide. For Palestinians, this is a cultural triumph.

On the other hand, the Resistance made sure that Hebrew was also present throughout the event. The largest banner on the podium was in Hebrew and read: Zionism will never win.

Also, the names of the Israeli military battalions that suffered great losses or were fully shattered in Gaza were all listed, along with such phrases as “Gaza is the graveyard of the criminal Zionists,” “The Palestinian freedom fighters will always be the victorious,” and “Palestine – the victory of the oppressed people vs the Nazi Zionism”.

Cultural Triumph

Four, back to cultural triumph, not only did Israeli soldiers show gratitude to the Palestinian Resistance, using Gaza’s Arabic slang, but they also emerged smiling, waving to the crowds. Compare this to the horrific conditions of released Palestinian prisoners, often gaunt, disoriented, and humiliated until the very last minute.

Many people around the world have already made these comparisons between the culture of the Israeli occupation and the culture of the Palestinian Resistance.

While some claimed that this was all staged by Hamas for propaganda purposes, it must also be acknowledged that protecting the prisoners, “according to Islamic teaching,” as repeatedly emphasized by the Resistance, had taken place since the beginning of the war.

Numbers

Five, Israeli media, conveying official and non-official Israeli views, seemed shocked by the number of Palestinian fighters who emerged from beneath the rubble and from Resistance tunnels in Gaza to help facilitate the first exchange.

Particular emphasis was placed on the degree of organization, the pristine uniforms, the media coverage, and much more. The reason behind the shock was that the Israeli military had communicated repeatedly that the Resistance had been defeated in northern Gaza, that it was ‘dismantled’ and was barely able to operate. That event proved quite the opposite.

It seemed as if the Resistance understood the importance of that particular point, which was also communicated by regional and international analysts. Therefore, it increased the number of its fighters by several folds. Some analysts suggest that the number of Qassam fighters had at least quadrupled from the first exchange.

Add to this the number of Al-Quds Brigades fighters, who also came in large numbers, driving what seemed to be new trucks and confidently parading in the streets of Gaza, as thousands of Palestinians greeted them with excitement and jubilation wherever they went.

Tavor Rifles

Six, Al-Qassam’s elite fighters, Al-Nukhba, carried Israeli Tavor rifles, which were termed as ‘ghan’im,’ the Arabic word for ‘spoils of war,’ by Al-Qassam. The message was that of victory, where Palestinian elite fighters had eliminated Israeli elite fighters and were parading in Gaza with their own weapons.

Much more can be said about the symbolism of the event, from the body language to the hand signals to the chants of the crowds, and to the Palestinian media drones hovering above the Palestine Square, a site of fierce battles between the Resistance and the Israeli army. That too carries deep symbolism.

(The Palestine Chronicle)