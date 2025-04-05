LIVE BLOG: ‘19,000 Children Killed’ | Red Cross: Medical Workers ‘Brutally Killed’ – Day 537

In a statement marking Palestinian Child Day, Hamas said that around 19,000 children have been killed and approximately 39,000 have lost one or both parents since the start of Israel’s assault on Gaza.
Meanwhile, Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, stated that Israeli forces brutally killed their workers and dumped them in a mass grave in Gaza.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,669 Palestinians and injured 115,225 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Over 60% of War Victims Are Women and Children
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics reported that children and women make up over 60% of the victims in Gaza, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.
29 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza since Morning
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 29 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since early this morning.
Families of Israeli Prisoners to Trump: Netanyahu is Lying to You
AL-JAZEERA: The families of Israeli prisoners held by Palestinian resistance groups told President Trump that Netanyahu is lying by claiming that military pressure is bringing back the “hostages.” They urged Trump to use all diplomatic tools to pressure Netanyahu to end the war.
17,000 Children Killed in Gaza War, Most Were Students
PALESTINIAN EDUCATION MINISTRY: Over 17,000 children have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023—most of them school students.
1,200 Children Detained in West Bank Since October 7
HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP: Three Palestinian prisoner advocacy groups report that Israel has arrested 1,200 children in the West Bank since October 7, 2023. Around 350 remain in Israeli custody. The number of detained children from Gaza remains unknown.
Resistance Fighters Target Israeli Checkpoint in the North
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Resistance fighters threw two homemade explosives at an Israeli checkpoint near the Homesh settlement between Jenin and Nablus.
Shocking Footage Exposes Israeli Assault on Marked Ambulances in Rafah
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A newly obtained video shows Israeli forces attacking a Red Crescent ambulance convoy, contradicting Israeli military claims and revealing the execution of paramedics.
Hamas: Medic’s Phone Footage Reveals Field Execution
HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas said video footage found on a medic’s phone documents a deliberate field execution by Israeli forces. The movement called the footage irrefutable evidence of war crimes and urged the UN to investigate and hold Israeli leaders accountable.
‘Stain on Humanity’ – UNRWA Chief says 100 Gaza Children Killed, Wounded Per Day
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: UNRWA Chief Philippe Lazzarini has called the killing and injury of at least 100 children every day in Gaza since Israel resumed its genocidal assault on the enclave last month “a stain on our common humanity.”
15 Killed in Gaza since This Morning
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 15 Palestinians have been killed across Gaza since Saturday morning amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes.
2 Killed Near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah.
Red Crescent: Targeted Paramedics Were in a Safe Zone
AL-JAZEERA: The Gaza Red Crescent told Al Jazeera that the ambulance crew targeted by Israeli forces in Rafah was operating in a designated safe zone.
Civil Defense in Gaza Calls for International Probe Into Rafah Incident
AL-JAZEERA: A spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense told Al Jazeera that video footage of the Rafah incident confirms their initial account: the Israeli military set an ambush for the medics.
🚨 Video footage shows Israel executing 14 Red Cross paramedics, clearly marked in medical attire and vehicles, in Gaza.#Gaza #RedCross #WarCrimes #HumanRights pic.twitter.com/NsKJ5xAkFi
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 5, 2025
Water Crisis Worsens in Gaza After Main Line Cut
AL-JAZEERA: The Gaza City municipality warned of a growing water crisis as Israel deliberately targets water infrastructure.
Gaza Health Ministry: 60 Killed in 24 Hours
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:
Hospitals in Gaza received 60 bodies and treated 162 wounded over the past 24 hours.
The death toll since March 18 has reached 1,309 killed and 3,184 injured.
Since October 7, Israeli attacks have killed 50,669 and injured 115,225 Palestinians.
Albanese: Israel Hid Evidence of Rafah Medic Killings
UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ALBANESE: UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese said the situation in Gaza is not a war but a genocide, and that Israel deliberately concealed evidence of the Rafah medic killings.
Gaza Media Office: Medic’s Video Exposes Israeli War Crime
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The video of the Rafah paramedic exposes a deliberate Israeli execution of medical teams.
Ambulances were clearly marked, refuting Israeli military claims.
Hamas: 19,000 Children Killed in Gaza Since Start of War
HAMAS STATEMENT:
In a statement marking Palestinian Child Day, Hamas said:
-
Israel’s crimes against our children will not be forgotten and must be prosecuted.
-
About 19,000 children have been killed and some 39,000 have lost one or both parents.
-
Israel’s impunity encourages further crimes against Palestinian children amid global inaction.
-
Rights organizations must expose these crimes and work to protect Palestinian children.
Red Cross: Aid Workers Brutally Killed in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies:
-
Aid workers were brutally killed and buried in Gaza.
-
Ambulances in Rafah were destroyed and buried in sand; many bodies were found nearby.
-
Medics believed their Red Crescent markings would protect them.
-
We must not normalize attacks on humanitarian workers.
10 Killed in Gaza since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 10 Palestinians were killed in ongoing Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since early morning.
Two Killed by Israeli Drone in Shejaiya
AL-JAZEERA: Al Jazeera reported that two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a group in Shujaiya, eastern Gaza.
Child Killed, Others Injured in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike on a home in the town of Al-Nasr, Rafah, killed one child and injured others.
Palestinian Killed in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian died from injuries sustained in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Nasr in Rafah, southern Gaza.
5 Killed in Ongoing Bombardment on Gaza, Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City and Khan Younis since dawn
Three Killed in Strike on Charity Kitchen in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Three Killed in Strike on Charity Kitchen in Khan Yunis.
Airstrike on Al-Nazzaz Street in Shejaiya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes targeted Al-Nazzaz Street in Shejaiya, eastern Gaza. A Palestinian woman was killed.
Two Injured in Airstrike on Central Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike on central Khan Yunis.
Rubio, Netanyahu Discuss Gaza and US Support
US STATE DEPARTMENT: The US State Department said Secretary Marco Rubio spoke by phone with Israeli PM Netanyahu, reaffirming US support for Israel, commitment to freeing hostages, and discussing customs duties
US Airstrikes on Saada, Yemen
YEMENI MEDIA: Two US airstrikes targeted the Kahlan area, east of Saada in northwestern Yemen.
