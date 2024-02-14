‘Direct Hit’ – Hezbollah Missile Kills One, Wounds Others in Safed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli was killed and at least seven others were injured as a result of a missile that was launched from southern Lebanon on Wednesday and targeted the city of Safed in Upper Galilee.

Israeli media reported that the seven wounded were Israeli soldiers.

Israeli Army Radio earlier confirmed that eight missiles were launched from Lebanon, while local media reported that the missiles targeted the Northern Command, an air base in Meron, and a military base in Safed.

According to Israeli reports, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah reportedly used precise missiles in its bombing of Safed, and the Iron Dome failed to intercept the last missile.

The War Council is reportedly studying ways to respond to the bombing carried out by Hezbollah.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold an urgent meeting, and said that the bombing from Lebanon “is an actual war.”

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

