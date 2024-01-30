‘Doctors’ with Silencer Pistols – How Israel Killed Three Palestinian Youths inside Jenin Hospital

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Tuesday morning, Israeli soldiers killed three Palestinian youths inside a hospital in the northern city of Jenin, in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

This was not the first time that the Israeli occupation army raided and even killed Palestinians inside a hospital.

What makes this incident different, however, is that the soldiers were disguised as Palestinian civilians, even doctors, and that they killed the Palestinians in cold blood.

What happened?

According to eyewitnesses, about ten Israeli special force soldiers entered the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin on Tuesday, killing three Palestinian youths, who are believed to be fighters with Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

Heavy gunfire was heard in the vicinity of the hospital soon after it was stormed by the soldiers.

One of the three Palestinians was wounded and is believed to have been killed while in bed.

Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed the news, saying that the assassinated Palestinians were, in fact, members of the group.

For its part, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Israelis, who were disguised as Palestinian civilians, had assassinated the three with silencer pistols.

The moment an Israeli special force, disguised as medical staff, infiltrated the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin and assassinated three young Palestinian men: Mohammad Jalamneh, and the brothers Basil and Mohammad al-Ghazawi. pic.twitter.com/ImNbVN1CCz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 30, 2024

Who are the three assassinated youths?

Al-Qassam Brigades members who were killed by the Israeli army were named as the two brothers Mohammed and Bassel Ayman al-Ghazzawi and Mohammed Walid Jalamneh.

Bassel was the one who was already injured and has been receiving treatment at the Jenin Hospital since October 25.

Why Jenin?

The Jenin town and refugee camp are perhaps the most rebellious regions in the occupied West Bank.

Though Israeli deadly raids and attacks on Jenin have been ongoing for months prior to October 7, the genocidal Israeli war on Gaza has intensified Israeli attacks on West Bank areas like Jenin, Nablus, Al-Khalil (Hebron), and many other areas in the West Bank.

Israel fears that a brewing armed rebellion against the Israeli occupation is imminent and is desperately trying to contain it before it turns into an all-out armed uprising.

(The Palestine Chronicle)