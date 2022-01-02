Dozens of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Complex in Jerusalem

Scores of Jewish settlers forced their way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, on Sunday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In a statement, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, which oversees holy sites in Jerusalem, said that Jewish settlers entered the complex through the Al-Mugharbah Gate under Israeli police protection.

With over 34,500 extremist Israeli settlers broke into it, Al-Aqsa Mosque witnessed numerous grave Israeli attacks in the year of 2021, including the daily settler incursions, provocative prayers, attacking, detaining and harassing Palestinians.#SaveAqsahttps://t.co/duqPnRcD8h — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 2, 2022

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal Jewish settlers into the compound almost daily.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)